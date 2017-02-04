Perrie Edwards, Gigi Hadid & More: The 15 Hottest Makeup Free Selfies

Hannah Ferguson attends the Leather And Laces Super Bowl LI party on Feb. 3, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Perrie Edwards (Courtesy of Instagram)

Gigi Hadid (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bella Hamid (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato (Courtesy of Instagram)

Lady Gaga (Courtesy of Instagram)

Taylor Swift (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rihanna (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alicia Keys (Courtesy of Instagram)

Hilary Duff (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez (Courtesy of Instagram)

Megan Fox (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber Hotel Selfie (Courtesy of Instagram)

The Weeknd Hotel Selfie (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber Showing Off His Car (Courtesy of Instagram)

The Weeknd Showing Off His Car (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber for GQ. (Image Courtesy of GQ)

The Weeknd for GQ. (Image Courtesy of GQ)

Justin Bieber With His Awards (REX/Shutterstock)

The Weeknd With His Awards (REX/Shutterstock)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Cuddling (FameFlyNet)

The Weeknd & Selena Cuddling (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber At The Victoria Secret Fashion Show (REX/Shutterstock)

The Weeknd At The Victoria Secret Fashion Show (REX/Shutterstock)

Justin Bieber Performs On Stage (REX/Shutterstock)

The Weeknd Justin Bieber Performs On Stage (REX/Shutterstock)

Justin Bieber accepts an award at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

The Weeknd accepts an award at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

Justin Bieber Showing Off His Fashion (SplashNews)

The Weeknd Showing Off His Fashion & New Haircut (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber On Album Cover

The Weeknd On Album Cover

Justin Bieber Showing Off His Style On The Red Carpet (REX/Shutterstock)

The Weeknd Showing Off His Style On The Red Carpet (REX/Shutterstock)

Justin Bieber Flipping The Camera Off (Courtesy of Instagram)