A Metro-North passenger train derails in the Bronx borough of New York, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013. (Courtesy of ABC News)

Paul Walker in found test drive footage. (Courtesy of GTChannel/Youtube)

Paul Walker in ‘Furious 7’ (Courtesy of Facebook)

‘Furious 7’ movie poster (Courtesy of Facebook)

Paul Walker & Vin Diesel (Courtesy of Twitter)

Paul Walker & Meadow Walker (Courtesy of Instagram)

Friday February 25 2011. “The Fast & The Furious” actor Paul Walker exits The Writer’s Room (PacificCoastNews)

Paul Walker (Courtesy of Twitter)

Paul Walker (Courtesy of Twitter)

Paul Walker (Courtesy of Twitter)

Paul Walker (Courtesy of Twitter)

Paul Walker (Courtesy of Twitter)

Paul Walker (Courtesy of Twitter)

Paul Walker (Courtesy of Twitter)

Paul Walker (FameFlynet)

Paul Walker (FameFlynet)

Paul Walker (Courtesy of Twitter)

Paul Walker (FameFlynet)

Paul Walker (FameFlynet)

Meadow Walker, July 6, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Paul Walker & Meadow Walker (FameFlyNet)

Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker (Courtesy Of Universal Studios)

The Rock & Paul Walker (SplashNews)

Paul Walker & Family (Courtesy Photo)

Paul Walker (Courtesy Of Universal Studios)

Roger Rodas death certificate (Courtesy of L.A. Department of County Health)

Cody & Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker (Courtesy Of Universal Studios)

Paul Walker (Courtesy Of Universal Studios)

Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker with his daughter Meadow and friend (SplashNews)

Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker & Jordana Brewster (Getty)

Paul Walker with cast of ‘Fast & Furious 6’ (Getty)

Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker & Jason Biggs (Getty)

Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker (Getty)

Paul Walker & Penelope Cruz (Getty)

Paul Walker (FameFlynet)

Paul Walker & Dwayne Johnson (FameFlynet)

Paul Walker with the Porsche GT that Roger Rodas was driving when they crashed on Nov. 30 (Courtesy of Facebook)

Flowers are laid at the house of actor Paul Walker who was killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita, CA (SplashNews)

Paul Walker in ‘Fast & Furious 6’ (Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Paul Walker in ‘Fast & Furious 6’ (Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Paul Walker in ‘Fast & Furious 6’ (Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Paul Walker in ‘Fast & Furious 6’ (Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Paul Walker in ‘Fast & Furious 6’ (Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Paul Walker & Jordana Brewster (FameFlynet)

Paul Walker in ‘Fast & Furious’ (Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Jasmine Pilchard Gosnell, pictured in the middle (Courtesy of Facebook)

‘Fast & Furious’ actor Paul Walker and his girlfriend take a stroll to the beach in Hawaii on January 20, 2009. The couple are vacationing on the beautiful tropical island of Maui and enjoyed a long walk together along a scenic path stopping to enjoy the views across the Pacific Ocean. The pair then headed back to their hotel for a afternoon of rest and relaxation. (PacificCoastNews)

‘Fast & Furious’ actor Paul Walker and his girlfriend take a stroll to the beach in Hawaii on January 20, 2009. The couple are vacationing on the beautiful tropical island of Maui and enjoyed a long walk together along a scenic path stopping to enjoy the views across the Pacific Ocean. The pair then headed back to their hotel for a afternoon of rest and relaxation. (PacificCoastNews)

‘Fast & Furious’ actor Paul Walker and his girlfriend take a stroll to the beach in Hawaii on January 20, 2009. The couple are vacationing on the beautiful tropical island of Maui and enjoyed a long walk together along a scenic path stopping to enjoy the views across the Pacific Ocean. The pair then headed back to their hotel for a afternoon of rest and relaxation. (PacificCoastNews)

‘Fast & Furious’ actor Paul Walker and his girlfriend take a stroll to the beach in Hawaii on January 20, 2009. The couple are vacationing on the beautiful tropical island of Maui and enjoyed a long walk together along a scenic path stopping to enjoy the views across the Pacific Ocean. The pair then headed back to their hotel for a afternoon of rest and relaxation. (PacificCoastNews)

Meadow Walker (Courtesy of Twitter)

Meadow Walker and Justin Bieber (Courtesy of Twitter)

Paul Walker with his daughter Meadow (Courtesy of Twitter)

Paul Walker and Bill

Townsend at a charity event for Paul’s organization, Reach Out Worldwide on Nov. 30 (Courtesy of Facebook)

The office of Always Evolving Performance Motors, a professional automotive body shop. Roger, 38, was the CEO and Paul was reportedly in business with Roger and Always Evolving (Courtesy of Facebook)

Roger Rodas, the man who was driving the Porsche GT (Courtesy of Facebook)

Roger Rodas, the man who was driving the Porsche GT (Courtesy of Facebook)

Roger Rodas, the man who was driving the Porsche GT (Courtesy of Facebook)

Paul Walker and Roger Rodas. Roger Rodas was the man driving the Porsche GT (Courtesy of Facebook)

Paul Walker and Roger Rodas. Roger Rodas was the man driving the Porsche GT (Courtesy of Facebook)

Vin Diesel & Paul Walker (FameFlynet)

Paul Walker (FameFlynet)

Paul Walker (FameFlynet)

Paul Walker (FameFlynet)

Paul Walker (FameFlynet)

Scene Of The Accident, Santa Clarita, CA, Nov. 30 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Scene Of The Accident, Santa Clarita, CA, Nov. 30 (Courtesy of Twitter)

The aftermath of the tragic car crash that killed “The Fast and the Furious” star Paul Walker. The 40-year-old actor was the passenger in a single-car accident and explosion in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles. The car hit a post or a tree and burst into flames. Walker had been attending a charity event for his organization “Reach Out Worldwide” (SplashNews)

The aftermath of the tragic car crash that killed “The Fast and the Furious” star Paul Walker. The 40-year-old actor was the passenger in a single-car accident and explosion in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles. The car hit a post or a tree and burst into flames. Walker had been attending a charity event for his organization “Reach Out Worldwide” (SplashNews)

The aftermath of the tragic car crash that killed “The Fast and the Furious” star Paul Walker. The 40-year-old actor was the passenger in a single-car accident and explosion in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles. The car hit a post or a tree and burst into flames. Walker had been attending a charity event for his organization “Reach Out Worldwide” (SplashNews)

The aftermath of the tragic car crash that killed “The Fast and the Furious” star Paul Walker. The 40-year-old actor was the passenger in a single-car accident and explosion in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles. The car hit a post or a tree and burst into flames. Walker had been attending a charity event for his organization “Reach Out Worldwide” (SplashNews)

Scene Of The Accident, Santa Clarita, CA, Nov. 30 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Scene Of The Accident, Santa Clarita, CA, Nov. 30 (Splashnews)

Scene Of The Accident, Santa Clarita, CA, Nov. 30 (Splashnews)

Scene Of The Accident, Santa Clarita, CA, Nov. 30 (Splashnews)

Scene Of The Accident, Santa Clarita, CA, Nov. 30 (Splashnews)

Scene Of The Accident, Santa Clarita, CA, Nov. 30 (Splashnews)

Fans come out to place flowers and gifts at the Paul Walker accident site in Valencia, California on December 1, 2013. (FameFlyNet)

Fans come out to place flowers and gifts at the Paul Walker accident site in Valencia, California on December 1, 2013. (FameFlyNet)

Fans come out to place flowers and gifts at the Paul Walker accident site in Valencia, California on December 1, 2013. (FameFlyNet)

Paul Walker crash on Nov. 30 (Courtesy Of CNN)

Paul Walker crash on Nov. 30 (Courtesy Of CNN)

Here is Paul Walker’s plot at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, where his friends and family gathered for his funeral (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Paul Walker’s death certificate (Courtesy of L.A. Department of County Health)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada, Aug. 27, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada, Aug. 27, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada, Aug. 27, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada, Aug. 27, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Carl Leo Crawford, July 17, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada & baby Carl, July 13, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozadas’ son, Carl Leo Crawford (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozadas’ son, Carl Leo Crawford (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozadas’ son, Carl Leo Crawford (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada shows of her post baby progress (Courtesy of Twitter)

Evelyn Lozada shows of her post baby abs (Courtesy of Twitter)

Evelyn Lozada shows of her post baby progress (Courtesy of Twitter)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada at her baby

shower on Feb. 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy of Instagram)

Basketball Wives Evelyn Lozada and Shaunie O’Neal enjoy some time on the beach in Miami, Florida on April 7, 2011 where the ladies filmed for their show. (FameFlyNet)

Evelyn Lozada poses with AOL at the Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom at Centennial Hall at Fair Park on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AOL)

Evelyn Lozada poses with AOL at the Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom at Centennial Hall at Fair Park on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AOL)

Evelyn Lozada spent some time on the beach in Miami with Evelyn’s 17 year old daughter Shaniece. The threesome spent the morning at The News Cafe having brunch and then walked over to the beach for some relaxation…. (FameFlyNet)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Evelyn Lozada (FameFlyNet)

Evelyn Lozada (Getty)

Evelyn Lozada (Getty)

Evelyn Lozada (FameFlyNet)

Evelyn Lozada attends Cosmopolitan Magazine’s Fun Fearless Males Of 2011 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel on March 7, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)