Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Family and friends gather for the funeral of fast and furious star Paul Walker, at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills on Dec. 14, 2013 (SplashNews)

Claire Davis (Courtesy of Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

Claire Davis (Courtesy of Facebook)

Claire Davis (Courtesy of Facebook)

Claire Davis (Courtesy of Facebook)

Police officers work outside Arapahoe High School after a school shooting on December 13, 2013 in Centennial, Colorado on Friday Dec. 13, 2013. According to authorities, two students were injured by a lone gunman who later died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. (Photo by Chris Schneider/News/Getty Images)

Mother Joanne Kostecka (L) escorts her daughter Dominika Kostecka, 17, from Shepherd of the Hills Church after a school shooting on December 13, 2013 at Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado. According to authorities, two students were injured by a lone gunman who later died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. (Photo by Chris Schneider/News/Getty Images)

Mary Meyers, left, hugs her sister Jenni Meyers, 17, right, after a school shooting on December 13, 2013 at Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado. According to authorities, two students were injured by a lone gunman who later died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. (Photo by Chris Schneider/News/Getty Images)

An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy helps students to board a bus after a school shooting on December 13, 2013 at Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado. According to authorities, two students were injured by a lone gunman who later died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. (Photo by Chris Schneider/News/Getty Images)

Ruben Allen hugs his son Alex Allen, 17, after a school shooting on December 13, 2013 at Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado. According to authorities, two students were injured by a lone gunman who later died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. Mother JoAnne Allen is right. (Photo by Chris Schneider/News/Getty Images)