Mahershala Ali, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Moonlight

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kelly Rowland and Will Packer arrive at Obama’s Farewell Party at the White House, January 6, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Nick Jonas arriving at Obama’s Farewell Party at the White House, January 6, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arriving at Obama’s Farewell Party followed by John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the White House, January 6, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Stars arriving at Obama’s Farewell Party at the White House, January 6, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

David Letterman arriving at Obama’s Farewell Party at the White House, January 6, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Tyler Perry arriving at Obama’s Farewell Party followed by Jon Hamm at the White House, January 6, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Robert DiNiro arriving at Obama’s Farewell Party at the White House, January 6, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordin Sparks arriving at Obama’s Farewell Party at the White House, January 6, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordin Sparks arriving at Obama’s Farewell Party at the White House, January 6, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson acknowledges the fans during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Clemson, S.C. North Carolina won 89-86 in OT

North Carolina Basketball, Clemson, USA – 03 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (left), Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (middle) and Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (right) have fun on stage after the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ. Clemson defeated Ohio State 31-0

NCAA Football 2016 Fiesta Bowl – Ohio State VS Clemson, Glendale, USA – 31 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, in Glendale, Ariz

Playoff Fiesta Bowl Football, Glendale, USA – 31 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, in Glendale, Ariz

Playoff Fiesta Bowl Football, Glendale, USA – 31 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws as Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard (6) pursues during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, in Glendale, Ariz

Playoff Fiesta Bowl Football, Glendale, USA – 31 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson holds the offensive player of the game trophy after Clemson defeated Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, in Glendale, Ariz. Clemson advanced to the BCS championship game on Jan. 9 against Alabama

Playoff Fiesta Bowl Football, Glendale, USA – 31 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) greets Ohio State backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, in Glendale, Ariz. Clemson won 31-0 to advance to the BCS championship game Jan. 9 against Alabama

Playoff Fiesta Bowl Football, Glendale, USA – 31 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson holds the offensive player of the game trophy after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, against Ohio State, in Glendale, Ariz. Clemson won 31-0 to advance to the BCS championship game on Jan. 9 against Alabama

Playoff Fiesta Bowl Football, Glendale, USA – 31 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Clemson’s DeShaun Watson speaks during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game media day, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Clemson will face Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016

Clemson Playoff Fiesta Bowl Football, Scottsdale, USA – 29 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Clemson’s Deshaun Watson answers questions during a news conference before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, in New York

Heisman Trophy, New York, USA – 10 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is shown a after winning the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award for being the nation’s best quarterback, in Atlanta

College Football Awards, Atlanta, USA – 08 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Orlando, FL, U.S: Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after a touch down run during the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl

NCAA Football Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Clemson vs Virginia Tech, Orlando, USA – 03 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Orlando, FL, U.S: Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl

NCAA Football Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Clemson vs Virginia Tech, Orlando, USA – 03 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the ACC College Football Championship game between Virginia Tech and Clemson on at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, FL

NCAA Football Virginia Tech vs Clemson, Orlando, USA – 03 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Deshaun Watson Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson throws the ball during warm up drills before the start of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 24-17 in overtime

NC State Clemson Football, Clemson, USA – 15 Oct 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Deshaun Watson Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson greets fans before the start of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 24-17 in overtime

NC State Clemson Football, Clemson, USA – 15 Oct 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)