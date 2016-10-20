‘Nashville’ Season 5 Photos

Donald Trump & Hillary Clinton at the 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a charity gala organized by the Archdiocese of New York, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York

20 Oct 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Nashville Season 5 First Look (Courtesy of ABC)

Nashville Season 5 First Look (Courtesy of ABC)

Nashville Season 5 First Look (Courtesy of ABC)

Nashville Season 5 First Look (Courtesy of ABC)

Nashville Season 5 First Look (Courtesy of ABC)

Nashville Season 5 First Look (Courtesy of ABC)

Nashville Season 5 First Look (Courtesy of ABC)