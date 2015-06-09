Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
PrevNext 1 of 9
miley-cyrus-paper-magazine-7
Posted Tue, June 9, 2015 10:41am EST
  • Miley Cyrus Paper Magazine Summer Music…

Miley Cyrus Paper Magazine Summer Music Issue — SEE PICS

Lourdes Leon spotted in Marseille, France on July 19, 2009.

Miley Cyrus, Paper Magazine Summer Music Issue 2015. (Courtesy of Paola Kudacki/Paper Magazine)

Miley Cyrus, Paper Magazine Summer Music Issue 2015. (Courtesy of Paola Kudacki/Paper Magazine)

Miley Cyrus, Paper Magazine Summer Music Issue 2015. (Courtesy of Paola Kudacki/Paper Magazine)

Miley Cyrus, Paper Magazine Summer Music Issue 2015. (Courtesy of Paola Kudacki/Paper Magazine)

Miley Cyrus, Paper Magazine Summer Music Issue 2015. (Courtesy of Paola Kudacki/Paper Magazine)

Miley Cyrus, Paper Magazine Summer Music Issue 2015. (Courtesy of Paola Kudacki/Paper Magazine)

Miley Cyrus, Paper Magazine Summer Music Issue 2015. (Courtesy of Paola Kudacki/Paper Magazine)

Miley Cyrus, Paper Magazine Summer Music Issue 2015. (Courtesy of Paola Kudacki/Paper Magazine)

Miley Cyrus poses with her pig on the cover of Paper Magazine, 2015. (Credit: Paola Kudacki/Paper Magazine)

(Courtesy/Instagram)

(Courtesy/Instagram)

(Courtesy/Instagram)

(Courtesy/Instagram)