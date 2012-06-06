Drew Barrymore & Jeremy Thomas Rebel child Drew married Jeremy when she was 19. They divorced a month later. (Photo by Barry King/Liaison)

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth, Jan.12, 2017 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth share a kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Visit Children’s Hospital Together Dec. 29, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth pose for a family Christmas photo on Dec. 21, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Hemsworth posted this to instagram on Nov. 23, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus seen holding tight onto Liam Hemsworth when arriving at their Manhattan hotel in New York City on September 15, 2016. (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth, Sept. 5, 2016 (SplashNews)

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus with party with Wayne Coyne on Aug. 14, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus with party with Wayne Coyne on Aug. 14, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus flaunts a new ring on July 24, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus With Liam Hemsworth at Nobu in Los Angeles July 15, 2016 (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus With Liam Hemsworth at Nobu in Los Angeles July 15, 2016 (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus With Liam Hemsworth at Nobu in Los Angeles July 15, 2016 (SplashNews)

Liam Hemworth & Miley Cyrus out and about on July 3, 2016. Miley shows off her engagement ring (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth put on a rare display of PDA as they headed out in NYC, New York for a date night on June 14, 2016. (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth put on a rare display of PDA as they headed out in NYC, New York for a date night on June 14, 2016. (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at Nobu in Malibu with their Family on May 18, 2016.

Miley Cyrus spotted with a ring on her left ring finger as she & Liam Hemsworth are spotted holding hands arriving back in Los Angeles. The on-again, off-again couple are seen at LAX casually dressed as they arrived on a flight from Brisbane, Australian on May 2, 2016 (SplashNews)

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are seen departing Brisbane airport after spending a week in Byron Bay on May 2nd, 2016 (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth pose with a lucky fan as they attend ‘The Hunstman: Winter’s War’ premiere in Los Angeles on April 11, 2016. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth pose with a lucky fan as they attend ‘The Hunstman: Winter’s War’ premiere in Los Angeles on April 11, 2016. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Miley Cyrus, Jan. 18, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus spotted out in NYC peering through hat and bag, sporting engagement ring ex-fiance, Liam Hemsworth gave her before their split on January 18th, 2016 (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus spotted out in NYC peering through hat and bag, sporting engagement ring ex-fiance, Liam Hemsworth gave her before their split on January 18th, 2016 (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus spotted out in NYC peering through hat and bag, sporting engagement ring ex-fiance, Liam Hemsworth gave her before their split on January 18th, 2016 (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus, Jan. 18, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth spotted out and about after 2 years apart. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Recently engaged singer Miley Cyrus shows off her diamond engagement ring as she arrives to catch a flight out of Los Angeles on June 7, 2012. (FameFlynet)

Beverly Hills jeweler-to-the-stars Neil Lane created the sparkler with help from Miley’s fiance Liam Hemsworth. The ring was handcrafted in 18-karat gold with intricately carved diamond floral motifs in an art nouveau pattern. The center stone is an antique dating back to the late 19th century, according to Lane. “He wanted something really beautiful and romantic,” Lane said. “It was hand-cut around 1880 or 1890 and it’s unique and in its original form. “At that time no two diamonds were alike, as they were all hand-cut, so it’s fascinating to look at because it hasn’t been re-cut to look contemporary over the years. I find that really romantic.” Lane set smaller diamonds in the gold to highlight the main stone. “It’s a contemporary design based on vintage aesthetics,” he said.

“The light flashes and sparkles no matter where Miley moves her hand.”

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of his new movie ‘Paranoia’ at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (SplashNews)

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of his new movie ‘Paranoia’ at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (SplashNews)

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of his new movie ‘Paranoia’ at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (SplashNews)

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of his new movie ‘Paranoia’ at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (SplashNews)

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of his new movie ‘Paranoia’ at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (FameFlyNet)

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of his new movie ‘Paranoia’ at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (SplashNews)

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of his new movie ‘Paranoia’ at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (FameFlyNet)

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of his new movie ‘Paranoia’ at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (FameFlyNet)

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of his new movie ‘Paranoia’ at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (FameFlyNet)

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of his new movie ‘Paranoia’ at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (FameFlyNet)

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of his new movie ‘Paranoia’ at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (FameFlyNet)

(Courtesy Twitter)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (FameFlynet)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (FameFlynet)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (FameFlynet)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (FameFlynet)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (FameFlynet)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (FameFlynet)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (FameFlynet)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (SplashNews)

(Courtesy Twitter)

CENTURY CITY, CA – JUNE 27: Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth attend Australians In Film Awards & Benefit Dinner at InterContinental Hotel on June 27, 2012 in Century City, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images for AIF)

CENTURY CITY, CA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Actors Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus arrive at Australians In Film Awards & Benefit Dinner at InterContinental Hotel on June 27, 2012 in Century City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for AIF)

Miley and Liam hug on the way to the plane and Miley also dances around for her friend who is taking photos. (FameFlynet)

Miley Cyrus headed out for sushi with on-again boyfriend Liam Hemsworth in “The Valley” in Los Angeles, CA on August 24th, 2011. Looks like she must have hurt or foot on the way as she managed to have her hunky boy toy stop their walk to take a look at it. (FameFlynet)

Miley Cyrus shows off her curvy body while on a holiday with lover Liam Hemsworth. Miley spent the day enjoying the beachp while Liam worked on a movie he is filming there, Liam came back for lunch and surprised Miley with a big kiss! (FameFlynet)

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage)

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 24: Actor Liam Hemsworth (L) and singer/actress Miley Cyrus attend Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XVIII held at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 24, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for CFN)

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 24: Actress/singer Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth backstage during Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XVIII held at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 24, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for CFN)

Actress Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth spotted out for lunch in Studio City, CA on February 3, 2012. (FameFlynet)

Miley Cyrus, who got engaged over the weekend, tweets ‘life is beautiful’ on June 6

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – Wednesday June 22 2011. Miley Cyrus is all smiles as she takes some time off with friends and family in Brisbane Australia.The star, who is in Brisbane with her “Gypsy Heart” tour, was joined by beau Liam Hemsworth and her mother Tish as they lunched in the city. Miley posed for pictures – then turned her lens on waiting photographers, happily snapping back with a friend’s SLR. (Pacific Coast News)

Actor Liam Hemsworth kisses actress Miley Cyrus at their table at the Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XVIII on March 24, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. Fight Night supports the fight against Parkinson’s disease and this year also celebrates Ali’s 70th birthday. AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

The 20th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party To Benefit The Elton John Foundation held at The City of West Hollywood Park , California on February 26th, 2012. (FameFlynet)

Stars walk the People’s Choice Awards 2012 red carpet on Jan 11 2012 at the Nokia Theatre LA Live in Los Angeles, California. (FameFlynet)

Stars walk the People’s Choice Awards 2012 red carpet on Jan 11 2012 at the Nokia Theatre LA Live in Los Angeles, California. (FameFlynet)

Celebrities at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Sunset Tower hotel in Hollywood, CA on February 26, 2012. (FameFlynet)

Actress Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth out for lunch with a friend in Toluca Lake, California on May 12, 2012. (FameFlynet)

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Sexy Bikini Body in Hawaii (FameFlynet)

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Shopping In Sydney (FameFlynet)

Actress Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth spotted out for lunch in Studio City, CA on February 3, 2012. (FameFlynet)

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus attends the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on December 11, 2011. (FameFlynet)