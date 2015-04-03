Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 25, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus on August 30, 2015. (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus in Elle UK’s October Issue (Image Courtesy of Matt Irwin/Elle UK)

Miley Cyrus in Elle UK’s October Issue (Image Courtesy of Matt Irwin/Elle UK)

Miley Cyrus on the cover of Elle Magazine UK’s October Issue (Image Courtesy of Matt Irwin/Elle UK)

Miley Cyrus at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 27, 2015 in LA. (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 27, 2015 in LA. (SplashNews)

Actress/Singer Miley Cyrus and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell spotted out for lunch at Granville in Studio City, California on July 12, 2015. Stella could be seen with her hand on the back of Miley’s pants as they made their way into the restaurant. (FameFlyNet)

Miley Cyrus shows off a new wig on August 18, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus shows off a new wig on August 18, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Tyga & Miley Cyrus hang out on August 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Snapchat)

August 16, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus in Marie Claire’s September 2015 issue (Image Courtesy of Mark Seliger/Marie Claire)

Miley Cyrus in Marie Claire’s September 2015 issue (Image Courtesy of Mark Seliger/Marie Claire)

Miley Cyrus & Stella Maxwell in W Magazine’s September 2015 Issue (Image Courtesy of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W magazine)

Miley Cyrus in W Magazine’s September 2015 Issue (Image Courtesy of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W magazine)

Miley Cyrus for Viva Glam (Image Courtesy of Viva Glam/Instagram)

Miley Cyrus poses nude on the beach on July 23, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus, July 21, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus announces that she will be hosting the 2015 VMA’s. July 20, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram).

Miley Cyrus & Stella Maxwell, July 15, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Caption: Miley Cyrus and Stella Maxwell hold hands while on a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, California on Saturday, July 11, 2015. The duo both rocked big blue mirrored sunglasses. Miley was holding a cigarette, smiling and showing off her new braided cornrows hairstyle. She was wearing a blue denim jacket with embroidered dragons, while Stella wore a black leather jacket and red plaid pants. (Splashnews)

Miley Cyrus spotted leaving Soho House in New York City on June 17, 2015 (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus speaks onstage during the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at Spring Studios on June 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/WireImage)

Miley Cyrus, in Moschino, attends the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at Spring Studios on June 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus poses with her pig on the cover of Paper Magazine, 2015. (Credit: Paola Kudacki/Paper Magazine)

Miley Cyrus shows off her bikini body on June 01, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus, May 27, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus flashes her armpit hair when she makes it rain with fake money when heading to 1OAK with her friends Bella Hadid and Scout Willis on May 13, 2015 in NYC. (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus performs at the 2015 Adult Swim Upfront Party at Terminal 5 on May 13, 2015 in New York City (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus performs at the 2015 Adult Swim Upfront Party at Terminal 5 on May 13, 2015 in New York City (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tuner)

Miley Cyrus performs at the 2015 Adult Swim Upfront Party at Terminal 5 on May 13, 2015 in New York City (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tuner)

Miley Cyrus performs at the 2015 Adult Swim Upfront Party at Terminal 5 on May 13, 2015 in New York City (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tuner)

Miley Cyrus dyes her armpits on May 01, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus on May 01, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus on May 01, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus dyes her armpits on May 01, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus dyes her armpits on May 01, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus and her friend bleach their armpits on May 01, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus locks lips with a buddy on April 23, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus locks lips with a buddy on April 23, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus, Shaun

White & Katy Weaver, April 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Paul McCartney, Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus attend the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Miley Cyrus attends the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Miley Cyrus promotes the ‘Free The Nipple’ campaign on April 16, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus promotes the ‘Free The Nipple’ campaign on April 16, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus & Scout Willis promote the ‘Free The Nipple’ campaign on April 16, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus, Tallulah, & Scout Willis promote the ‘Free The Nipple’ campaign on April 16, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus hosts at Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas on March 21, 2015 (Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus, March 20, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus, March 20, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus leaving the Laugh Factory in LA on March 16, 2015. (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus, March 10, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Singer Miley Cyrus attends Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2015 Womenswear Collection Presentation at Milk Studios on February 20, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus & Patrick Schwarzenegger at the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2015 Womenswear Collection Presentation at Milk Studios on February 20, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“Luckiest Guy In The World” Patrick Schwarzenegger & Miley Cyrus (Courtesy of Instagram)

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Miley Cyrus attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Martin Bandier at The Beverly Hilton on February 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Miley Cyrus attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Martin Bandier at The Beverly Hilton on February 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Miley Cyrus attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Martin Bandier at The Beverly Hilton on February 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Miley Cyrus, Jan. 24, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus, Jan. 24, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus attends The DAILY FRONT ROW ‘Fashion Los Angeles Awards’ at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Entertainment/Getty Images)

(L-R) Recording artists Miley Cyrus, honoree Jeremy Scott, recording artists Rihanna and Katy Perry attend The DAILY FRONT ROW ‘Fashion Los Angeles Awards’ Show at Sunset Tower on January 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for the DAILY FRONT ROW)

(L-R) Designer Jeremy Scott, recording artists Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry attend The DAILY FRONT ROW ‘Fashion Los Angeles Awards’ Show at Sunset Tower on January 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for the DAILY FRONT ROW)

(L-R) Honoree Jeremy Scott, recording artists Miley Cyrus and Kanye West attend The DAILY FRONT ROW ‘Fashion Los Angeles Awards’ Show at Sunset Tower on January 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for the DAILY FRONT ROW)

Miley Cyrus, Jan. 21, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus & Patrick Schwarzenegger, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus in V Magazine (Courtesy of Cheyne Thomas/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus, Jan. 6, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Miley Cyrus attend Jeremy Scott & Moschino Party with Barbie on December 4, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

Miley Cyrus &Patrick Schwarzenegger partying in Miami on Dec. 3, 2014 (Pacific Coast News)

Miley Cyrus &Patrick Schwarzenegger partying in Miami on Dec. 3, 2014 (Pacific Coast News)

Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger kiss and cuddle at a restaurant on vacation in Miami on Dec. 5, 2014 (Splashnews)

Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger at her 22nd birthday party at Factory nightclub in Los Angeles, California on November 22, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus at her 22nd birthday party at Factory nightclub in Los Angeles, California on November 22, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus (R) kisses Patrick Schwarzenegger during the game between the California Golden Bears and the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Sport/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus (R) kisses Patrick Schwarzenegger during the game between the California Golden Bears and the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Sport/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus arrives at the amfAR LA Inspiration Gala Honoring Tom Ford Hosted By Gwyneth Paltrow at Milk Studios on October 29, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Miley Cyrus arrives at the amfAR LA Inspiration Gala Honoring Tom Ford Hosted By Gwyneth Paltrow at Milk Studios on October 29, 2014 in Hollywood, California (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus arrives at the amfAR LA Inspiration Gala Honoring Tom Ford Hosted By Gwyneth Paltrow at Milk Studios on October 29, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Miley Cyrus for V Magazine (Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus for V Magazine (Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus for V Magazine (Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus for V Magazine (Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld/V Magazine)

Miley Cyrus gets a tattoo of her dead dog Floyd on July 6, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley’s Instagram Post On June 14 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chloe Moretz attends the TrevorLIVE fundraiser, Los Angeles, USA – 04 Dec 2016 (REX Shutterstock)

Chloe Moretz attends the American Film Festival on September 3, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chloe Grace Moretz at the

42nd Deauville American Film Festival Opening Ceremony, France on September 2nd, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chloe Moretz, Aug. 31, 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Chloe Moretz, Aug. 31, 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Chloe Moretz, (Left) June 23, 2016 VS. (Right) Aug. 31, 2016 (FameFlyNet/REX/Shutterstock)

Chloe Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham

on July 5, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chloe Mortez on May 19, 2016. (Courtesy of The Edit)

Chloe Moretz out at The Nice Guy Restaurant on in West Hollywood, California. April 30th, 2016. (FameFlynet)

Chloe Grace Moretz on the cover of December 2015 NYLON (Image Courtesy of NYLON/Harper Smith)

Chloe Grace Moretz on the cover of December 2015 NYLON (Image Courtesy of NYLON/Harper Smith)

Chloe Grace Moretz on the cover of December 2015 NYLON (Image Courtesy of NYLON/Harper Smith)

Chloe Grace Moretz on the cover of December 2015 NYLON (Image Courtesy of NYLON/Harper Smith)

Chloe Grace Moretz on the cover of December 2015 NYLON (Image Courtesy of NYLON/Harper Smith)

Chloe Grace Moretz on the cover of December 2015 NYLON (Image Courtesy of NYLON/Harper Smith)

Chloe Grace Moretz on the cover of December 2015 NYLON (Image Courtesy of NYLON/Harper Smith)

Chloe Grace Moretz on the set of ‘Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Oct. 27, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Chloe Grace Moretz on the set of ‘Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Oct. 27, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Kiernan Shipka (L) and Chloe Grace Moretz attend the Coach Women’s Spring 2016 Show at the Highline during New York Fashion Week on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Coach)

Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Teen Choice Awards 2015 at the USC Galen Center on August 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz in Gucci attends the Teen Choice Awards 2015 at the USC Galen Center on August 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Chloe Grace Moretz (Courtesy of Coach)

Chloe Grace Moretz (Courtesy of Coach)

Chloe Grace Moretz attends the fifth annual PSLA Autumn Party benefiting Childrens Institute, Inc., sponsored by Saks Fifth Avenue, with fashion partner Donna Karan at 3Labs on October 8, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Chloe Grace Moretz speaks at AOL’s BUILD Speaker Series: ‘The Equalizer’ at AOL Studios In New York on September 23, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Chloe Grace Moretz attends the ‘The Equalizer’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Chloe Moretz in ‘Teen Vogue’ (Courtesy of Kacper Kasprzyk/Teen Vogue)

Chloe Moretz in ‘Teen Vogue’ (Courtesy of Kacper Kasprzyk/Teen Vogue)

Chloe Grace Moretz attends ‘The Equalizer’ premiere during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 7, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Angela Weiss/WireImage)

Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Premiere of New Line Cinema’s and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures’ ‘If I Stay’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 20, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Premiere of New Line Cinema’s and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures’ ‘If I Stay’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 20, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Premiere of New Line Cinema’s and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures’ ‘If I Stay’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 20, 2014 in Hollywood, California (Getty)

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the ‘If I Stay’ New York Premiere at Landmark’s Sunshine Cinema on August 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the ‘If I Stay’ New York Premiere at Landmark’s Sunshine Cinema on August 18, 2014 in New York City. (Brad Barket/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Chloe Moretz was seen arriving on a flight at LAX on October 17, 2013.(Splashnews)

Chloe Grace Moretz, in Marios Schwab, arrives at the 2014 MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on June 15, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Chloe Grace Moretz, in Marios Schwab, arrives at the 2014 MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on June 15, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Chloe Grace Moretz backstage at the mtvU Fandom Awards on July 24, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

Chloe Grace Moretz backstage at the mtvU Fandom Awards on July 24, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz speaks onstage at the MTVu Fandom Awards during Comic-Con International 2014 at PETCO Park on July 24, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chloë Grace Moretz and Kellan Lutz (R) speak onstage at the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards brought to you by Samsung Galaxy at The Wiltern on July 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. The Young Hollywood Awards will air on Monday, July 28 8/7c on The CW. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Variety)

Chloë Grace Moretz speaks onstage at the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards brought to you by Samsung Galaxy at The Wiltern on July 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. The Young Hollywood Awards will air on Monday, July 28 8/7c on The CW. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Variety)

Chloe Grace Moretz, in Chanel, attends the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Chloe Moretz attends the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Chloe Grace Moretz arrives in Louis Vuitton at the MTV Movie Awards in Sony Pictures Studio Lot in Culver City, Calif., on Sunday April 14, 2013. (Invision/AP Images)

Chloe Grace Moretz arrives at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chloe Moretz attends the 17th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Calif Jan. 12. (Getty Images)

Chloe Moretz looked vibrant in a Simone Rochas dress. (Getty)

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz attends the 39th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Chloe Grace Moretz, 16 (Fameflynet)

Chloe Moretz (Courtesy Of Glamour Magazine)

Chloe Moretz (Courtesy Of Glamour Magazine)

Chloe Moretz (Courtesy Of Glamour Magazine)