Nick Young is spotted at Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California on June 29, 2016. (FameFlyNet)

Iggy Azalea Slams Nick Young’s Baby Mama For Allegedly Profitting Off Cheating Scandal (Courtesy of Twitter)

Iggy Azalea Devastated Over Nick Young Cheating Scandal: ‘I Feel Like My Body Was Kicked Out Of A Plane With No Parachute’ (Courtesy of Twitter)