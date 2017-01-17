Michelle Obama’s Most Flawless Looks — SEE PICS!

President Obama posted this photo of him with his wife Michelle and daughter Malia and Natasha on his Facebook for Mother’s Day (Courtesy of Facebook)

Michelle Obama is the ultimate role model for her daughters, Sasha and Malia, when it comes to education fashion and fitness. (SplashNews)

Michelle Obama (SplashNews)

Michelle and President Obama at State Dinner On October 18, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle Obama

Invictus Games, Opening Ceremony, Orlando, America – 08 May 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

First Lady Michelle Obama walkz on stage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia

Democratic National Convention, Philadelphia, USA – 25 Jul 2016

WEARING CHRISTIAN SIRIANO (REX/Shutterstock)

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visit to Washington, USA – 02 Aug 2016

President Barack Obama gestures toward first lady Michelle Obama, as they wait for Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching, on the North Portico for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington (REX/Shutterstock)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk on the tarmac at Air Station Cape Cod

President Barack Obama at Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, USA – 06 Aug 2016

(REX/Shutterstock)

Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (5899085ai)

First lady Michelle Obama

46th Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Legislative Conference, Washington D.C, USA – 17 Sep 2016

First lady Michelle Obama

46th Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Legislative Conference, Washington D.C, USA – 17 Sep 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle Obama First lady Michelle Obama speaks as she hosts Broadway Shines A Light on Girls’ Education, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York

Broadway Shines A Light on Girls’ Education, Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, New York, USA – 19 Sep 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Stefan Lofven, Ulla Lofven President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama stand with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and his wife Ulla Lofven as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, for a State Dinner

Obama Nordic Summit, Washington, USA (REX/Shutterstock)

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama

‘Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture’ opening, Washington DC, USA – 23 Sep 2016

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama attend a performance at the Kennedy Center called ‘Taking the Stage; African American Music and Stories that Changed America’, an event celebrating the opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. (REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle Obama First lady Michelle Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in Charlotte, N.C

Michelle Obama campaigning for Hillary Clinton, Charlotte Convention Center, USA – 04 Oct 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

First lady Michelle Obama speaks during Glamour’s “A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls’ Education,” in celebration of International Day of the Girl and Let Girls Learn, at the Newseum in Washington

‘A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls’ Education’, Washington DC, USA – 11 Oct 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

First Lady Michelle Obama at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC.

Matteo Renzi visits Washington, USA – 18 Oct 2016

US President Barack Obama (R) and First Lady Michelle Obama (L)walk out of the White House to greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Italian First Lady Agnese Landini during an official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi and Agnese Landini at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC. WEARING CUSTOM ATELIER VERSACE (REX/Shutterstock)

Agnese Landini and Michelle Obama at the White House

Matteo Renzi visits Washington, USA – 18 Oct 2016

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama host a state visit and dinner for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Agnese Landini at the White House (REX/Shutterstock)

United States President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House to the residence

Barack Obama returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA – 07 Nov 2016

After a day of campaigning around the country for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party nominee for president (REX/Shutterstock)

First lady Michelle Obama, arrives in the East Room of the White House during a preview of the 2016 holiday decor for military families, in Washington

Obama Final Christmas, Washington, USA – 29 Nov 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama First lady Michelle Obama walks to her seat next to her daughter Sasha, left, during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington

Obama Christmas Tree, Washington, USA – 01 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Medal of Freedom presentation, Washington DC, USA – 22 Nov 2016

United States President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive to present Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation?s highest civilian honor at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (REX/Shutterstock)

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama President Barack Obama, joined by first lady Michelle Obama, speaks during an event to thank service members and their families at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii

Obama – 25 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner spotted out shopping in New York City, New York on January 16, 2017. (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner spotted out shopping in New York City, New York on January 16, 2017. (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner spotted out shopping in New York City, New York on January 16, 2017. (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner spotted out shopping in New York City, New York on January 16, 2017. (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner spotted out shopping in New York City, New York on January 16, 2017. (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner spotted out shopping in New York City, New York on January 16, 2017. (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner spotted out shopping in New York City, New York on January 16, 2017. (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner spotted out shopping in New York City, New York on January 16, 2017. (FameFlyNet)