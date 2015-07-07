Mia Isabella — SEE PICS

E!'s hit series "Total Divas" airs a new episode on Sunday, May 11 at 9pm ET/PT. Gear up for Summer and Eva getting paired together for their first tag-team match. Summer is weary of Eva's skills so she asks for WWE Diva Tamina Snuka to be added to their team in a match against the Bellas and Nattie. Summer sabotages Eva's ring time by never tagging her into the match. Eva confronts her backstage following the match.