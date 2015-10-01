Melania Trump (Courtesy of Twitter)

Melania & Donald Trump attend a reception for Senators and their spouses in Wshington, D.C. on March 28, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Melania Trump hosts a luncheon for International Women’s Day on March 8, 2017

(AP Images)

Melania Trump reads Dr. Suess books to young patients at NYC children’s hospital, Mar. 2, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Melania’s Trump first appearance at the White House February 15, 2017. (AP Images)

First lady Melania Trump, left, and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, FL on

First lady Melania Trump, left, and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, FL on

Melania Trump wears a floor length pink gown to the Red Cross Gala on Feb. 4, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump after she greeted him on the tarmac after he arrived via Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach on Feb. 3, 2017 (AP Images)

Melania Trump at the Candlelight Dinner, Washington DC, January 19, 2017

President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive Joint Base Andrews in Marylandthe day before his swearing in as 45th President of The United States on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump.

Melania Trump, '60 Minutes'

Michelle Obama meets Melania Trump in the White House, November 10, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Melania Trump stands onstage during Donald Trump’s election night rally, in New York on Nov. 9, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks off the stage with his wife Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump following the presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Melania Trump, wife of Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump walks to the stage as Donald Trump introduces her during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Melania Trump.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, greets his wife Melania after introducing her during the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Melania Trump’s naked photo on the cover of the New York Post on July 31, 2016 (Image Courtesy of the New York Post)

Melania Trump, wife of Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Melania Trump, wife of Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump walks to the stage as Donald Trump applaudss during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Melania Trump, wife of Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump walks to the stage as Donald Trump introduces her during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Melania Trump.

Melania Trump for Harper's Bazaar

Melania Trump attends The New York Ball: The 20th Anniversary Benefit For The European School Of Economics at Trump Tower on November 19, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Melania Trump attends European School Of Economics Foundation Vision And Reality Awards on December 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for European School of Economics Foundation)

Melania Trump attends the 101st Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Melania Trump attends the 2015 New York Spring Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall on March 26, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Donald & Melania Trump.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the Spring Swing at Golf & Body hosted by Golf Digest on May 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Golf Digest)

Donald Trump and Melania Trump attends the ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Live Finale at American Museum of Natural History on May 20, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

