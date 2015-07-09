Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves — Their Love In Photos

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team victory parade in NYC on July 10, 2015. (Courtesy of NBC)

Matthew McConaughey spotted filming scenes on the set of the upcoming movie ‘Gold’ in New York City, New York on October 4, 2015. (FameFly Net)

Matthew McConaughey spotted filming scenes on the set of the upcoming movie ‘Gold’ in New York City, New York on October 4, 2015. (FameFly Net)

Actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves attend the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey (L) and model Camila Alves attend the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey (L) and model Camila Alves McConaughey attend the 86th Academy Awards nominee luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 10, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey (L) and model Camila Alves arrive in style during the Mercedes-Benz arrivals at the 25th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala onJanuary 4, 2014 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves kiss backstage during the Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves (FameFlynet)

Camila Alves McConaughey (L) and actor Matthew McConaughey attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ ‘Interstellar’ at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on October 26, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey (L) and Camila Alves attend the ‘Interstellar’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey (L) and model Camila Alves attend the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves (FameFlynet)

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves attend the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves (FameFlynet)

Matthew McConaughey and his family Camila Alves, Levi McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey , and Vida McConaughey attend The Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony for Matthew McConaughey on November 17, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves (FameFlynet)

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves (FameFlynet)

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves (FameFlynet)

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves (FameFlynet)

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves (FameFlynet)

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves (FameFlynet)

Matthew McConaughey and his family Camila Alves, Levi McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey , and Vida McConaughey attend The Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony for Matthew McConaughey on November 17, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves (FameFlynet)

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves kiss backstage during the Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey and his family Camila Alves, Levi McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey , and Vida McConaughey attend The Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony for Matthew McConaughey on November 17, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Maisie Williams, Daniel Radcliffe,

Jenna Coleman & Hannah Murray at Comic-Con on July 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, James McAvoy, Miles Teller, Olivia Munn, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, T.J. Miller, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Channing Tatum & Michael B. Jordan take an epic superhero selfie at Comi-Con (Courtesy of Twitter)

Maitland Ward is covered in green make-up for her “Orion Slave Girl” costume for San Diego Comic-Con, July 11, 2015 (SplashNews)

Maitland Ward is covered in green make-up for her “Orion Slave Girl” costume for San Diego Comic-Con, July 11, 2015 (SplashNews)

Jared Padalecki at Comic-Con on July 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Lea Michele poses at the ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘Scream Queens’ panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 12, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Actor Ben Affleck attends the Warner Bros. ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ presentation during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 11, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Courtney Stodden shows up at Comic-Con As a Bodypainted, Plant-Powered Captain Marvel to promote veganism with Peta at Comic Con in San Diego, CA, July 10 (Splashnews)

Courtney Stodden shows up at Comic-Con As a Bodypainted, Plant-Powered Captain Marvel to promote veganism with Peta at Comic Con in San Diego, CA, July 10 (Splashnews)

Actor Tyler Posey speaks onstage at MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf’ panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Actress Holland Roden attends the ‘Teen Wolf’ panel during Comic-Con International on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

Actors Dylan O’Brien (L) and Tyler Posey attend the ‘Teen Wolf’ panel during Comic-Con International on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

Actress Shelley Hennig speaks onstage at MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf’ panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Actors Tyler Posey (L) and Dylan O’Brien attend The Nintendo Lounge on the TV Guide Magazine yacht during Comic-Con International 2015 on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Nintendo)

Actors Shelley Hennig (L) and Tyler Posey attend The Nintendo Lounge on the TV Guide Magazine yacht during Comic-Con International 2015 on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Nintendo)

Actress Holland Roden attends The Nintendo Lounge on the TV Guide Magazine yacht during Comic-Con International 2015 on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Nintendo)

Actors Clare Grant (L) and Seth Green attend The Nintendo Lounge on the TV Guide Magazine yacht during Comic-Con International 2015 on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Nintendo)

(L-R) Musicians Tommy Thayer of Kiss, guest, musicians Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of Kiss attend The Nintendo Lounge on the TV Guide Magazine yacht during Comic-Con International 2015 on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Nintendo)

Actor Peter Capaldi attends The Nintendo Lounge on the TV Guide Magazine yacht during Comic-Con International 2015 on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Nintendo)

Actress Zelda Rae Williams attends FOX International Studios’ Comic-Con Party Celebrating Robert Kirkman’s New Drama ‘Outcast’ during Comic-Con International 2015 at Andaz Hotel on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Actress Holland Roden attends FOX International Studios’ Comic-Con Party Celebrating Robert Kirkman’s New Drama ‘Outcast’ during Comic-Con International 2015 at Andaz Hotel on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Actress Katharine McPhee attends the CBS Television Studios press room during Comic-Con International 2015 at the Hilton Bayfront on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Actors Elyes Gabel (L) and Katharine McPhee speak onstage at the CBS TV Studios’ panel for ‘Scorpion’ during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth speak onstage at the audience at the ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2’ panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth speak onstage at the audience at the ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2’ panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (C) attends the ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2’ panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (C) attends the ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2’ panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (C) attends the ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2’ panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (L) poses with actor Bill Murray backstage at the Open Road panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)