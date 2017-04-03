Martin Lawrence — Pics Of The Comedian

Susan Rice (REX/Shutterstock)

Martin Lawrence & Roberta Moradfar (Courtesy of Instagram)

Martin Lawrence (REX Shutterstock)

Martin Lawrence (REX Shutterstock)

Martin Lawrence & Will Smith (REX Shutterstock)

Martin Lawrence (REX Shutterstock)

Martin Lawrence (REX Shutterstock)

Martin Lawrence (REX Shutterstock)

Cameron Boyce & Sophie Reynolds

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Cameron Boyce & Sophie Reynolds

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Cameron Boyce & Sophie Reynolds hang out with friends

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Cameron Boyce celebrates Sophie Reynolds’ birthday

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Cameron Boyce & friends celebrate Sophie Reynolds’ birthday

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Cameron Boyce & Sophie Reynolds hang out with friends

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Cameron Boyce & Sophie Reynolds hang out with friends

(Courtesy of Instagram)