Stassi Schroeder arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Thousands gather for the March4Women movement in London on March 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emeli Sande and Annie Lennox show their support at the March4Women movement in London on March 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

March4Women London organizes as a sign of international solidarity for women

(REX/Shutterstock)

Thousands gather for the March4Women movement in London on March 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Mel C shows her support at the March4Women movement in London on March 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

March4Women London organizes as a sign of international solidarity for women

(REX/Shutterstock)

March4Women London organizes as a sign of international solidarity for women

(REX/Shutterstock)

Thousands gather for the March4Women movement in London on March 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emeli Sande, Annie Lennox, Sadiq Khan and Bianca Jagger lead March4Women in London on March 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Thousands gather for the March4Women movement in London on March 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Bianca Jagger makes a speech during the March4Women in London on March 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

March4Women London organizes as a sign of international solidarity for women

(REX/Shutterstock)

Thousands gather for the March4Women movement in London on March 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

March4Women London organizes as a sign of international solidarity for women

(REX/Shutterstock)

March4Women London organizes as a sign of international solidarity for women

(REX/Shutterstock)

March4Women London organizes as a sign of international solidarity for women

(REX/Shutterstock)

Thousands gather for the March4Women movement in London on March 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Annie Lennox makes a speech during the March4Women in London on March 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Thousands gather for the March4Women movement in London on March 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Thousands gather for the March4Women movement in London on March 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Bello Sanchez (REX/Shutterstock)

Bello Sanchez (REX/Shutterstock)