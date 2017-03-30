Rob Franklin (Courtesy of Instagram)

Malia Obama was just eight years old when her dad took office in November 2008.

(FameFlynet)

Although she was mature beyond her years, she’s clearly grown up from this adorable young girl she was back then.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Here, Malia can be seen walking the family dog, Bo, in 2009.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Even at 11 years old, Malia had a pretty great sense of style!

(REX/Shutterstock)

She always knows how to keep it casual, too, though. Here she is again in 2009.

(REX/Shutterstock)

In 2010, Malia proved she can kick it even at the most formal and professional functions.

(REX/Shutterstock)

But she still knew how to just be a regular kid, too! How cute is she enjoying this sno-cone in 2011?!

(REX/Shutterstock)

By the time she turned 13, Malia was basically her mom, Michelle Obama’s, twin.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Pictured here are Malia and Michelle once again, this time in 2012.

(REX/Shutterstock)

The mother/daughter duo looked too gorgeous in their matching pea coats in 2013.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Throughout it all, Malia has been a great role model for her little sister, Sasha. They’re pictured here in 2014.

(REX/Shutterstock)

By 2015, Malia had grown into a lovely young woman. (SplashNews)

She really started coming into her own during her father’s last year as president. (REX/Shutterstock)

And she proved she knows how to add the right amount of sexy to a professional look!

(SplashNews)

In 2017, Malia started her internship at the Weinstein Company in New York City.

(SplashNews)

Even in the cold weather, she still kept it stylish — even wearing a minidress without tights on one occasion!

(Splash News)

Now that Malia has moved on from being the First Daughter, the public has become obsessed with her fabulous sense of style.

(SplashNews)

She even made windbreakers cool again!

(SplashNews)

Clearly, she’s come a long way!

(SplashNews)

Even in the cold weather, she still kept it stylish — even wearing a minidress without tights on one occasion!

(Splash News)

Malia Obama was seen out with some friends hanging out in the SoHo neighborhood in New York City on March 26, 2017

(FameFlyNet)

Malia Obama was seen out with some friends hanging out in the SoHo neighborhood in New York City on March 26, 2017

(FameFlyNet)

Malia Obama heading to her internship in the rain on March 7th 2017 (SplashNews)

Malia Obama playfully smiles for photographers while arriving at Weinstein offices for her internship in Tribeca, New York City. Malia wore black tight pants accentuating her long legs paired with black boots and her favorite backpack. (SplashNews)

Malia Obama out in NYC heading to her internship on Feb. 24, 2017 (SplashNews)

Malia Obama, 2017

(SplashNews)

Malia Obama out in NYC heading to her internship on Feb. 22, 2017 (SplashNews)

Malia Obama out in NYC heading to her internship on Feb. 21, 2017 (SplashNews)

Malia Obama seen wearing a red jacket and blue jean skirt in New York City on Feb. 6, 2017 (SplashNews)