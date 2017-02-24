Malia Obama’s Internship Outfits — SEE PICS

2016 – 'Spotlight': 'Spotlight' tells the true story about how the Boston Globe uncovered a massive child molestation scandal coverup. Other movies contending for Best Film this year include 'The Big Short,' 'Bridge of Spies,' and 'Brooklyn.'

Malia Obama was seen out with some friends hanging out in the SoHo neighborhood in New York City on March 26, 2017

(FameFlyNet)

Malia Obama was seen out with some friends hanging out in the SoHo neighborhood in New York City on March 26, 2017

(FameFlyNet)

Malia Obama heading to her internship in the rain on March 7th 2017 (SplashNews)

Malia Obama playfully smiles for photographers while arriving at Weinstein offices for her internship in Tribeca, New York City. Malia wore black tight pants accentuating her long legs paired with black boots and her favorite backpack. (SplashNews)

Malia Obama out in NYC heading to her internship on Feb. 24, 2017 (SplashNews)

Malia Obama out in NYC heading to her internship on Feb. 23, 2017 (SplashNews)

Malia Obama out in NYC heading to her internship on Feb. 22, 2017 (SplashNews)

Malia Obama out in NYC heading to her internship on Feb. 21, 2017 (SplashNews)

Malia Obama seen wearing a red jacket and blue jean skirt in New York City on Feb. 6, 2017 (SplashNews)

Malia Obama seen wearing a red jacket and blue jean skirt in New York City on Feb. 6, 2017 (SplashNews)

Malia Obama (REX/Shutterstock)

Kourtney Kardashian out in Woodland Hills, CA on October 11, 2016. (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner (FameFlyNet)

Bella Hadid (SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez rocks ripped jeans while out and about in New York City, NY on June 22, 2015. (SplashNews)