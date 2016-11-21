Madison Beer Photos

Madison Beer steps out Kendall Jenner’s 21st birthday party at Catch in LA on Nov. 2, 2016 (SplashNews)

Arriving with long, dark locks, a fierce smile, and over 5 million Instagram followers, Madison Beer, the 17 year old singer and pop sensation is turning heads and making waves. In light of her upcoming album, Mane Addicts paired Madison with Chris Appleton, the hairstylist behind performers like Katy Perry, Rita Ora, and Christina Aguilera, to give Madison the pop star treatment.

Madison Beer in Alexander McQueen arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (REX)

Madison Beer at the Go Red For Women show, runway, Fall Winter 2016, New York Fashion Week, America – 11 Feb 2016 (Rex)

Madison Beer at the Go Red For Women show, runway, Fall Winter 2016, New York Fashion Week, America – 11 Feb 2016 (Rex)

Madison Beer & Jack Gilinsky

Madison Beer enjoys the beach with boyfriend Jack Gilinsky, in Miami on December 27, 2015. (FameFlyeNet)

Madison Beer attends Republic Records private Post-VMA celebration at Ysabel on August 30, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Madison Beer shows her support for Justin Bieber. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Singer Madison Beer attends Lacoste Front Row & Backstage Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on September 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Madison Beer attends Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2014, LA, CA, July 18, 2014 (Getty)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez & Madison Beer at the ‘Hit Factory’ in Miami, FL, April 8, 2014. (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Hot Tully

Cranberry Apple Rosemary Sangria

The Mumm GinZing (Carolina Korman Photography/G.H. Mumm)

BACARDÍ Friendsgiving Rum Punch

Maker’s™ (Non-Egg) Nog

“The Loweas-Cider” by Topher Mikels

Dram Glad to Meet Ya

Shimmery Seasons Cocktail

Vanilla Hot Toddy