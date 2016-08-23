Ariana Grande & Mac Miller — SEE PICS

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller in ‘The Way’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller sizzle in their new music video for “My Favorite Part”

(Image Courtesy of REMember)

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller celebrate Halloween on October 31st, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller, Sept. 18, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller, Sept. 18, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller, Sept. 18, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller, Sept. 6, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller post PDA pics on Snapchat.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller post PDA pics on Snapchat.

But Ariana wasn’t single for long — she got together with Mac Miller in August.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller post PDA pics on Snapchat.

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller out playing Pokemon with friends (Courtesy of Twitter)

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller soundcheck for ‘Today Show’ performance. (SplashNews)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller out playing Pokemon with friends (Courtesy of Twitter)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller out playing Pokemon with friends (Courtesy of Twitter)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller (Courtesy of Twitter)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller in ‘The Way’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller in ‘The Way’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller in ‘The Way’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller in ‘The Way’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller in ‘The Way’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller in ‘The Way’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

The year started off rough for Ari, as she was caught licking a display donut on camera!

She quickly apologized, but was criticized for being insincere.

In August, she released the ad for her very first fragrance. (Courtesy of LUXE Brands)

Throughout all the Donutgate drama, Ari started a new relationship with her backup dancer, Ricky Alvarez. (Getty)

In September, she confirmed the title of her new single, ‘Focus.’ (Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’)

She also appeared in the hit show ‘Scream Queens,’ although her character was killed off right in the beginning of the season.

To promote her new single, she dyed her hair blonde in October and looked totally fab!

So scary! While Ari was performing on stage, a fan threw a phone at her!

Ari proudly accepted the award for favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist at the AMAs in November.

A dream came true for the singer in January, when she performed with Madonna. (Courtesy of Instagam)

Ari totally won EVERYONE over when she did epic musical impressions on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Yikes! It couldn’t have been fun for Ari to see her pal, Justin Bieber, take the stage with her ex, Big Sean.

Ariana released her new album ‘Dangerous Woman’ in May…and fans totally loved it!