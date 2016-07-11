Jenny Slate & Chris Evan (REX Shutterstock)

Liam Payne and girlfriend Cheryl welcome their newborn son to the world

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne and Cheryl on Nov. 29. 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Liam Payne and Cheryl on Nov. 29. 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Liam Payne and Cheryl on Nov. 29. 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini on October 2, 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini on October 2, 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini on October 2, 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini on October 2, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini on October 3, 2016 (SplashNews)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini on October 3, 2016 (SplashNews)

Liam Payne & Cheryl Fernandez-Versini (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne & Cheryl Fernandez-Versini (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne & Cheryl Fernandez-Versini (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne & Cheryl Fernandez-Versini (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne & Cheryl Fernandez-Versini (Courtesy of Instagram)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne, May 9, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne, May 9, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne out and about in Paris on May 09, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini holding hands while stopping by Sexy Fish restaurant in London, England on April 12, 2016. (FameFlyNet)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne out in London on March 9, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Liam Payne & Niall Horan May 13, 2017 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Liam Payne Teases New Solo Music With Sexy Topless Video on May 10th, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne Teases New Solo Music With Sexy Topless Video on May 10th, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne and Cheryl on Nov. 29. 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Liam Payne and Cheryl on Nov. 29. 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Liam Payne and Cheryl on Nov. 29. 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Liam Payne attends the ‘I Am Bolt’ premiere in London on Nov. 28, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Liam Payne flaunts his abs in a sexy mirror selfie on November 25th 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne announces on July 21, 2016 that he has signed a recording deal for his first solo album! (Courtesy of Twitter)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne, May 9, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne, May 9, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne, May 9, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne out and about in Paris on May 09, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne out and about in Paris on May 09, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini holding hands while stopping by Sexy Fish restaurant in London, England on April 12, 2016. (FameFlyNet)

Liam Payne’s new tattoo on March 16, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne’s gets a new tattoo on March 16, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne & Cheryl Fernandez-Versini (Courtesy of Instagram)

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne out in London on March 9, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Liam Payne & Cheryl Fernandez-Versini (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne shaved his head on January 14, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram

Liam Payne (Image Courtesy of Leigh Keily/Attitude Magazine)

Liam Payne (Image Courtesy of Leigh Keily/Attitude Magazine)

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne attend the Believe in Magic Cinderella Ball at Natural History Museum on August 10, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

After wrapping up the first leg of One Direction’s European Tour, Liam Payne enjoyed a family vacation at Universal Orlando Resort. During his visit on July 4, the singer and songwriter came face-to-face with velociraptors at the all-new Raptor Encounter experience at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Payne is best known for being a member of the award-winning pop boy band One Direction. (Photo by Octavian Cantilli/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images)

Liam Payne of One Direction performs on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Liam Payne of One Direction performs on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Liam Payne attends the Infiniti Red Bull Racing Energy Station at Monte Carlo on May 21, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Liam Payne & Sophia Smith, July 2 (courtesy of instagram)

Liam Payne attends Formula One World Championship, Rd6, Monaco Grand Prix Race, Monte-Carlo, Monaco, Sunday 24 May 2015. (Splashnews)

Sophia Smith and Liam Payne attend the Infiniti Red Bull Racing Energy Station at Monte Carlo on May 23, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Sophia Smith and Liam Payne attend the Infiniti Red Bull Racing Energy Station at Monte Carlo on May 23, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Liam Payne and Sophia Smith attend the Infiniti Red Bull Racing Energy Station at Monte Carlo on May 21, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Sophia Smith and Liam Payne attend the Infiniti Red Bull Racing Energy Station at Monte Carlo on May 21, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Liam Payne and Sophia Smith attend the Infiniti Red Bull Racing Energy Station at Monte Carlo on May 21, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Liam Payne & Sophia Smith (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne with girlfriend Sophia Smith (Getty)

Liam Payne (Courtesy of Twitter)

Liam Payne (Courtesy of Twitter)

Liam Payne (Courtesy of Twitter)

Liam Payne (Courtesy of Twitter)

Liam Payne (Courtesy of Twitter)

Liam Payne (Courtesy of Twitter)

Liam Payne (Courtesy of Twitter)

Liam Payne (Splashnews)

Liam Payne (Splashnews)

Liam Payne (Splashnews)

Liam Payne (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne with Louis Tomlinson (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liam Payne (FameFlynet)

Liam Payne (FameFlynet)

Liam Payne (FameFlynet)