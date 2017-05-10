Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin and Rob Dyrdek

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner Sick In Bed (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Karrueche Tran: “I wish this pineapple was a burger…”

(REX/Shutterstock)

Cara Delevinge: “Dude, put your hood up. They’re going to know it’s us.” Kendall Jenner: “Cara, I don’t have one…” (REX/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump: “Don’t smile. They need to take our friendship seriously.” Kanye West: “Donald, I haven’t smiled in 10 years. I’m not starting now.” (REX/Shutterstock)

Alessandra Ambrosia: “If I don’t smile, maybe she’ll get the hint.” (REX/Shutterstock)

Amber Rose: “Awesome… Another photo I don’t want to take.”

(REX/Shutterstock)

Ashley Benson: “Vanessa, where’s the after party?” Vanessa Hudgens: “I don’t know, but Selena is seriously blocking my shot.” (REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Teigen: “John can we just go put on our KFC onesies? John Legend: “Babe, I’m not putting on a fried chicken onesie again.” (REX/Shutterstock)

Gwyneth Paltrow: “I am so pissed I didn’t pack hairspray.” (REX/Shutterstock)

Jay Z: “Bey did what?! Not Lemonade Part 2?…” (REX/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lopez: “Is that seriously what her makeup looks like?” Bradley Cooper: “Um, Did you see her shoes?” (REX/Shutterstock)

Joe Biden: “Barack, our term’s over. Netflix and chill? We did miss eight years of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.” (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Moss: “Beyonce has the best video of all time. This is why I don’t attend awards shows.” (REX/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner: “They sat me next to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Peasants…”

(REX/Shutterstock)

Lil Wayne: “We know LeBron’s about to kill it. Why did we even buy tickets?” (REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle Obama: “Eight years of hard work down the drain, Jill.” Jill Biden: “Why do you think it’s raining?!” (REX/Shutterstock)