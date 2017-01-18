Barba Bush, George Bush, George W. Bush In 1947 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner poses for Violet Grey Magazine (Courtesy of Ben Hasset)

Kylie Jenner, Phillip Plein Show, NYC Feb. 13th, 2017

(SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner, NYC Feb. 13th, 2017

(SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner, NYC Feb. 13th, 2017

(SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner, NYC Feb. 13th, 2017

(SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner shows off her shaggy hair as she sits front row at the Alexander Wang Fall 2017 Show on Feb. 11, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner shows off her shaggy hair as she sits front row at the Alexander Wang Fall 2017 Show on Feb. 11, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner shows off her shaggy hair as she sits front row at the Alexander Wang Fall 2017 Show on Feb. 11, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner for Puma (Image Courtesy of Puma/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner poses with Sofia Richie on February 10, 2017. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner poses in high heels for wax figure treatment

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Kylie Jenner poses in high heels for wax figure treatment

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Kylie Jenner & Tyga show some PDA while on vacation in Costa Rica

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, Jan. 29, 2017 (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Kylie Jenner & Tyga show some PDA while on vacation in Costa Rica

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Sasha Samsonova/Kylie Jenner Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Sasha Samsonova/Kylie Jenner Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Sasha Samsonova/Kylie Jenner Instagram)

Kylie Jenner showcases her expensive car collection on Snapchat

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Kylie Jenner showcases her expensive car collection on Snapchat

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Kylie Jenner showcases her expensive car collection on Snapchat

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Kylie Jenner showcases her expensive car collection on Snapchat

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Kylie Jenner Trades In Her Gorgeous Long Locks For A Short Sexy Hairdo on Jan 23rd, 2017 (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Tyga and Kylie Jenner in NYC

(SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner

(SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner attends the ‘Marie Claire Image Maker Awards’

(Rex/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner

(SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner attends the ‘Marie Claire Image Maker Awards’

(Rex/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner attends the ‘NBC Universal Golden Globes After Party’

(Rex/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jan. 17, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Bryce Dallas Howard

22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 11 Dec 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Bryce Dallas Howard attends the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA – 11 Dec 2016 (REX Shutterstock)

Bryce Dallas Howard attends the

20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA on 06 Nov 2016. (Rex)

Bryce Dallas Howard attends The Wonderful World Of Disney: Disneyland 60th Anniversary celebration! (Image Courtesy of ABC)

Bryce Dallas Howard attends The Wonderful World Of Disney: Disneyland 60th Anniversary celebration! (Image Courtesy of ABC)

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard in Jenny Packham attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios’ Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, California.

THE HELP – Cast members Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer were at CinemaCon on March 29, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada for DreamWorks and Participant Media’s “The Help” a provocative look at what happens when a southern town’s unspoken code of behavior is shattered by three courageous women who strike up an unlikely friendship. In theaters August 12, 2011.

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard attends Variety’s 2014 Power of Women Event in LA presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 10, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Bryce Dallas Howard signs autographs for fans at the Eclipse premiere in LA, June 24, 2010.

Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the ‘Eclipse’ premiere in LA on June 24, 2010.

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” at Regal 14 at LA Live Downtown on June 24, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Bryce Dallas Howard attends ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ Los Angeles Premiere at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 24, 2010 in Los Angeles, California

Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the premiere of Summit Entertainment’s “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” during the 2010 Los Angeles Film Festival at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 24, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Bryce Dallas Howard attends the 14th annual Hollywood Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.