Tyga & Kylie get a brand new puppy named Rolly on October 25, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner at Bellami Beauty Bar in West Hollywood, CA on July 9, 2015 (Pacific Coast News)

Kylie Jenner shows off her tan on June 07, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, May 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, May 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (C) and Tyga (R) attend the Equinox ‘Celebrity Basketball Spectacular’ To Benefit Sports Spectacular on May 30, 2015 in West Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Equinox)

Kylie Jenner stops at Anastasia Salon in Beverly Hills on May 29, 2015. (SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner and Pia Mia at Anastasia Salon on May 29, 2015 in CA. (SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner vs. Kim Kardashian (Image Courtesy of Neave Bozorgi/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner & Blac Chyna, May 25, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner & Tyga, May 24, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, May 24 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner displays new rings on May 22, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner shows off her bold lip and new manicure on May 19, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, May 16 & Kim Kardashian (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner shows off a drastic new look last night at NBC upfronts on May 14, 2015. (Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner seems to be taking after big sister Kim Kardashian. (Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner seems to be taking after big sister Kim Kardashian. (Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian (SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner & Tyga, May 2, 2015 (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Kylie Jenner, April 28, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, April 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, April 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, April 21, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian Tyga & Kylie Jenner, Apr. 18 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Apr. 18 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Tyga, Kylie & Kendall Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner covers Teen Vouge May 2015 cover. (Courtesy of giampaolo sgura/teen vogue)

Kylie Jenner, April 15, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga out shopping in Hollywood, California on April 14, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Kylie Jenner, April 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, April 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

The Kardashian Family are seen leaving Easter services in woodland hills. Kim, Kanye, North, Kris, Corey Gamble, Khloe, Kourtney, Mason, Penelope, Kylie and Tyga and Tyga’s son King were all seen leaving church services in the valley. Kylie stood near her alleged boyfriend Tyga and his son, while Kim Kanye and North all walked out together (SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner, wearing Nasty Gal arrives at the Furious 7 Premiere held at The TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on April 1, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Kylie Jenner & Tyga at the Furious 7 Los Angeles Premiere on April 1, 2015 (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Kylie Jenner rocks all denim leaving Fred Segal in West Hollywood, CA on March 31, 2015. (FameFlyNet)

Kylie Jenner, March 29, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, March 29, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Darren Tieste/Remix Magazine)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Darren Tieste/Remix Magazine)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Darren Tieste/Remix Magazine)

Kylie Jenner, March 20 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner has a photo shoot in LA on March 17, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner has a photo shoot in LA on March 17, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner has a photo shoot in LA on March 17, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner has a photo shoot in LA on March 17, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner attends a photocall in her role as ambassador for Nip+Fab at Westfield London on March 14, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner pays an evening visit to the London Eye, March 13 (Splashnews)

Kylie Jenner, March 8, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner is white hot as she runs errands in her latest Kendall & Kylie collection in LA (available exclusively at PacSun) (Courtesy of Michael Simon)

Kylie Jenner for FAULT Magazine Issue 20 – the Faces Issue (Courtesy of Lionel Deluy/Fault)

Kylie Jenner for FAULT Magazine Issue 20 – the Faces Issue (Courtesy of Lionel Deluy/Fault)

Kylie Jenner for FAULT Magazine Issue 20 – the Faces Issue (Courtesy of Lionel Deluy/Fault)

Kylie Jenner, Feb. 23, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, Feb. 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner & Tyga at MVA studios in LA on Jan. 26, 2015 (Courtesy of MVA studios)

Kylie Jenner, Feb. 10 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, Feb. 10 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, Feb. 6 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, Jan. 2, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner in LOVE Issue 13 Spring/Summer 2015 (Photography: Steven Klein, Styling: Simon Robins, Hair Stylist: Akki, Make Up: Stephane Marais)

Kylie Jenner in LOVE Issue 13 Spring/Summer 2015 (Photography: Steven Klein, Styling: Simon Robins, Hair Stylist: Akki, Make Up: Stephane Marais)

Kylie Jenner, Feb. 3, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, Jan. 26, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kim Kardashian with Kylie & Kendall Jenner, January 19, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian with Kylie, Kendall & Bruce Jenner, January 19, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, Tyga & Jeremy Green, Jan. 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, Tyga & Jeremy Green, Jan. 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner & Tyga (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kylie Jenner, Jan. 7, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner in Cosmopolitan’s February 2015 issue (Courtesy of Eric Ray Davidson/Cosmopolitan)

Kylie Jenner in Cosmopolitan’s February 2015 issue (Courtesy of Eric Ray Davidson/Cosmopolitan)

Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie & Kendall Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner and recording artist Tyga arrive bearing gifts at the LA Gear Presents Teen Impact Holiday Party Hosted By Tyga At Childrens Hospital LA on December 15, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lilly Lawrence/WireImage)

Tyga and Kylie Jenner grant a Christmas wish to Dereka in the Cancer Ward at Childrens Hospital of Los Angeles and LA Gear Presents Teen Impact Holiday Party Hosted By Tyga At Childrens Hospital LA on December 15, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lilly Lawrence/WireImage)

Kylie Jenner on Dec 2, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Hailey Baldwin, Kylie& Kendall Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, Tyga & George Lopez serve at the 2014 LA Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving for the Homeless Held at The Los Angeles Mission (SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner, Oct. 26, 2014 (Courtesy of Shots)

Kylie Jenner, Oct. 26, 2014 (Courtesy of Shots)

Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner in Byrdie (Courtesy of Byrdie)

Kim Kardashian West attends Variety’s Power of Women New York presented by Lifetime at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 24, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/FilmMagic)

Kim Kardashian, How-Old.net

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Billboard Latin Music Awards, from Miami, Florida at the BankUnited Center, University of Miami on April 30, 2015 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo/Photo Bank)

Jennifer Lopez, How-Old.net

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on March 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Taylor Swift, How-Old.net

Kylie Jenner attends a photocall in her role as ambassador for Nip+Fab at Westfield London on March 14, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Kylie Jenner, How-Old.net

Justin Bieber attends the Comedy Central Roast Of Justin Bieber on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Justin Bieber, How-Old.net

Beyonce arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Beyonce, How-Old.net

Zac Efron and Robert De Niro take off their shirts for a “Flex Off” contest for a scene in their new movie “Dirty Grandpa” on April 30, 2015. (FameFly Net)

Zac Efron, How-Old.net

Jared Leto arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Jared Leto, How-Old.net

Kendall Jenner attends Courreges and Estee Lauder Dinner Party during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on March 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner, How-Old.net

Kanye West attends the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Roc Nation)