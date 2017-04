Kim Kardashian & Kanye West hold an Easter celebration at their home

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West hold an Easter celebration at their home

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West hold an Easter celebration at their home

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West hold an Easter celebration at their home

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West hold an Easter celebration at their home

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West hold an Easter celebration at their home

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West hold an Easter celebration at their home

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West hold an Easter celebration at their home

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kim & Khloe Kardashian (REX/Shutterstock)

Kylie & Kendall Jenner (REX/Shutterstock)

Dave & James Franco (REX/Shutterstock)

Bella & Gigi Hadid (REX/Shutterstock)

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

(Rex/Shutterstock)

The Jonas Brothers (Courtesy of Instagram)