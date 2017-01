Kentucky Nurse Crime — Pics Of The Taylor Family

Courtney Taylor. (Image Courtesy of Facebook)

Jessie Taylor. (Image Courtesy of Facebook)

Jolee Taylor. (Image Courtesy of Facebook)

Larry Taylor. (Image Courtesy of Facebook)

Larry Taylor. (Image Courtesy of Facebook)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)

Sasha Obama looks gorgeous in a black bikini while on vacation with a group of her girl friends

(FameFlynet)