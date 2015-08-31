Kendall Jenner — SEE PICS

Kendall Jenner spotted out shopping in New York City, New York on January 16, 2017 (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner rocks sexy black lingerie dress on New Years Day January 1, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner attends the Kardashian Christmas Party, December 24, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian & Kendall Jenner attends the Kardashian Christmas Party, December 24, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner celebrates Christmas (Courtesy of Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & Jen Atkin attends the Kardashian Christmas Party, December 24, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner attends the Kardashian Christmas Party, December 24, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner In Vogue Magazine (Courtesy of Mario Testino / Vogue)

Kendall Jenner In Vogue Magazine (Courtesy of Mario Testino / Vogue)

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless & Flaunts Nipples In Sexy White Top In Miami on December 3, 2016 (Splash News)

Kendall Jenner walks during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, France on Nov. 30, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner walks during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, France on Nov. 30, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid walks during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, France on Nov. 30, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party in Paris, France on November 30th, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid walks during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, France on Nov. 30, 2016

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid pose for a photo on the runway with fellow Victoria’s Secret models

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Russell James posts a fun snap of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner after landing in Paris for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner, Nov. 21, 2016 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kendall Jenner, Nov. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner surfaces on instagram after Kim Kardashian’s robbery. October 06, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner gets a lip tattoo on September 29, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner August 19, 2016 (Courtesy of SnapChat)

Kendall Jenner August 13, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner covers the 2016 September Issue of Vogue Magazine (Courtesy of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott / Vogue)

Kendall Jenner covers the 2016 September Issue of Vogue Magazine (Courtesy of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott / Vogue)

Kendall Jenner covers the 2016 September Issue of Vogue Magazine (Courtesy of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott / Vogue)

Kendall Jenner at the Fendi 90th Anniversary Dinner in Trevi Fountain, Rome, Italy on July 7, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner goes for a walk in Paris, France on June 24, 2016. (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner for Marc Jacobs (Courtesy of Instagram/Marc Jacobs)

Kendall Jenner for Marc Jacobs (Courtesy of Instagram/Marc Jacobs)

Kendall Jenner with short hair on June 10, 2016 (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Gigi Hadid & Kendall Jenner

on June 2, 2016. (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Kendall Jenner at the

69th Cannes Film Festival, France

on May 15, 2016.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner at the

69th Cannes Film Festival, France

on May 15, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner out and about in Los Angeles, America on May 7, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner after meeting President Obama at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30th 2016. (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian During 2016 New York Fashion Week. (Courtesy of Vogue)

Kendall Jenner At The Coachella

Festival in Coachella, California. April 16, 2015. (FameFlynet)

Kendall Jenner At Perverse Cirque at Coachella Festival, Indio, America.

April 15th, 2016. (AP Images)

Kendall Jenner in bed with Scott Disick as an April Fools Joke. (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Kendall Jenner on the April 2016 cover of VOGUE (Image Courtesy of Mario Testino/Vogue)

Kendall Jenner on the April 2016 cover of VOGUE (Image Courtesy of Mario Testino/Vogue)

Kendall Jenner & Tory Burch for the April 2016 Issue of VOGUE (Image Courtesy of Theo Wennero/Vogue)

Kendall Jenner models for Calvin Klein. (Courtesy of Love Magazine)

Kendall Jenner models for Calvin Klein. (Courtesy of Love Magazine)

Kendall Jenner Walks in the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2016 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 25, 2016. (SplashNews)

Kendall Jenner as Rosie The Riveter (Image Courtesy of Rock The Vote)

Kendall & A$AP Rocky attend the Kendall & Kylie Collection launch event, New York, Feb. 8, 2016 (REX)

Kendall Jenner at her Kendall & Kylie Collection launch event, New York, Feb. 8, 2016 (REX)

Kendall & Kylie Jenner & Kanye West attend the Kendall & Kylie Collection launch event, New York, Feb. 8, 2016 (REX)

Kendall Jenner is seen leaving Mr. Nice Guy in West Hollywood, CA on January 18th 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin are spotted out shopping in Beverly Hills, California on January 13, 2016. (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner, LOVE advent calendar 2015. (Courtesy of LOVE)

Kendall Jenner, LOVE advent calendar 2015. (Courtesy of LOVE)

Kendall Jenner, LOVE advent calendar 2015. (Courtesy of LOVE)

Kendall Jenner on the cover of Vogue Brazil. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner dressed as a shark for Love Magazine on November 26, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall and Kylie Jenner make a windswept entrance to Regatta restaurant in Sydne’s Rose Bay as they disembark yacht. November 16, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive into Melbourne via Private Jet.

Kylie and Kendall were seen departing a private jet at Essendon airport as they continued their Australian tour for their Forever New clothing line. November 18, 2015 (SplashNews)

Reality star Kendall Jenner catches a flight to Australia out of LAX Airport on November 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Kendall recently told Caitlyn Jenner that her sister Kylie “doesn’t have her priorities straight” on a recent episode of “Keeping of With the Kardashians.” (Fameflyet)

Kendall Jenner December issue of Vogue 2015(Image Courtesy of Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

Kendall Jenner December issue of Vogue 2015(Image Courtesy of Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

Kendall Jenner takes a birthday hike in Hollywood hills with Hailey Baldwin. Kendall and her bestie Hailey where joined by a few of their friends for a hike together the day after her 20th Birthday party at The Nice Guy in L.A. (AKM-GSI)

Kendall Jenner & Cara Delevigne cuddle in bed with Kylie’s new dog on October 25, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian, along with Kylie & Kendall Jenner gathered together for Kim Kardashian’s baby shower on October 25, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian, along with Kylie & Kendall Jenner gathered together for Kim Kardashian’s baby shower on October 25, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner shows off her Calvins on October 23, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner heads to Cinepolis Theater in Thousand Oaks, California on October 21, 2015 to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s birthday. (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner heads to Cinepolis Theater in Thousand Oaks, California on October 21, 2015 to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s birthday. (FameFlyNet)

Tyga & Kendall Jenner head to Cinepolis Theater in Thousand Oaks, California on October 21, 2015 to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s birthday. (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner & Jaden Smith for Vogue Magazine. (Courtesy of Vogue)

Kendall Jenner shooting for Balmain. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner with a friend grab coffee at Alfred in Hollywood, CA on October 19, 2015. (SplashNews)

Kendall Jenner, Oct. 6, 2015 (Rex Features)

Kendall Jenner, Oct. 6, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 on October 6, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 on October 6, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne have lunch together at l’Avenue restaurant in Paris, France. (INF Photo)

Kendall Jenner attends the Balmain’s PFW after party on October 01, Paris. (SplashNews)

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 on October 1, 2015 in Paris, France.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 on October 1, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage)

Kendall Jenner is seen heading out for dinner with Oliver Rousteing in Paris on September 30, 2015. (SplashNews)

Kendall Jenner is seen heading out for dinner with Oliver Rousteing in Paris on September 30, 2015. (FameFlynet)

Kendall Jenner, Paris, Sept. 30, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner, Paris, Sept. 30, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kendall Jenner are seen departing on a flight at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California on September 28, 2015. (Fameflynet)

Balmain X H&M on September 25, 2015. (Courtesy of H&M)

Balmain X H&M on September 25, 2015. (Courtesy of H&M)

Balmain X H&M on September 25, 2015. (Courtesy of H&M)

Balmain X H&M on September 25, 2015. (Courtesy of H&M)

Balmain X H&M on September 25, 2015. (Courtesy of H&M)

Kendall Jenner for Le Lis Blanc. (Courtesy of Le Lis Blanc)

Kendall Jenner attends the Marc Jacobs Spring 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Ziegfeld Theater on September 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

It’s classy if it’s for fashion, right?! (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner walking in the Givenchy fashion show during Spring 2016 NYFW on September 11, 2015 (Getty)

Kendall Jenner and Lewis Hamilton are good friends…but they’re also rumored to have dated. (SplashNews)

Wayf Button Front Shirtdress, $68, nordstrom.com

Aqua Petite Fleur Short Sleeve Shirt, $98, bloomingdales.com

Tommy Hilfiger Belted Shirt Dress, Classic Plaid, $79.50, macys.com

J Brand Jeans Kona Short-Sleeve Utility Shirtdress, $298, neimanmarcus.com

Bella Dahl Sleeveless Shirtdress, $160, saksfifthavenue.com

Forever 21 Plaid Fannel Shirt Dress, $22.90, forever21.com

Rails Elizabeth Sleeveless Denim Shirtdress, $132, neimanmarcus.com

Eileen Fisher Mandarin-Collar Open Weave Shirtdress, $248, neimanmarcus.com

Tencel® Side Stitch Belted Shirtdress, $98, nordstrom.com