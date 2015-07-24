Kelly Rohrbach — SEE PICS

Victoria Justice attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s ‘Naomi & Ely’s No Kiss List’ at Outfest’s 2015 LGBT Los Angeles Film Festival at The Montalban Theater on July 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)
Kelly Rohrbach (FameFlyNet)
Kelly Rohrbach (FameFlyNet)
Kelly Rohrbach (FameFlyNet)
Kelly Rohrbach (FameFlyNet)
Kelly Rohrbach (REX/Shutterstock)
Kelly Rohrbach (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach hits the beach! (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach hits the beach! (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach hits the beach! (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach hits the beach! (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach walks the runway with TRESemme at the Beach Bunny Featuring The Blonds show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2015 at Cabana Grande at The Raleigh on July 18, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for TRESemme)
Kelly Rohrbach, July 23, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach walks the runway with TRESemme at the Beach Bunny Featuring The Blonds show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2015 at Cabana Grande at The Raleigh on July 18, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for TRESemme)
Kelly Rohrbach attends the Miu Miu Women’s Tales 9th Edition ‘De Djess’ screening on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Miu Miu)
Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach walks the runway at the Beach Bunny Featuring The Blonds show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2015 at Cabana Grande at The Raleigh on July 18, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Beach Bunny)
Kelly Rohrbach attends The Players’ Tribune Launch Party – http://www.theplayerstribune.com at Canoe Studios on February 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for The Players’ Tribune)
Kelly Rohrbach attends 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s ‘Swimville’ Takes Over Nashville! on February 11, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
Kelly Rohrbach attends the 2014 amfAR generationCURE Holiday Party at The Standard Highline on December 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Kelly Rohrbach hits the beach! (Courtesy of Instagram)
Zara Round Sunglasses With Colored Rims, $25.90, zara.com
American Eagle Lace Shift Dress, $69.95, ae.com
H&M iPhone 5/5s Wallet Case, $9.95, hm.com
ModCloth Turn Up The Sweet Hair Tie Set, $6.99, modcloth.com
Kohl’s The Big One Chevron Beach Towel, $9.99, kohls.com
BCBGMAXAZRIA for MAGNUM Belgian Chocolate Wrap, a gift with purchase of $300+ of full price items in select BCBGMAXAZRIA stores and online at bcbg.com
Pandora Blue Braided Double-Leather Charm Bracelet, $50, pandora.net
Namrata Joshipura Cyprus Turban Headband, $40, shopbop.com