Kelly Rohrbach — SEE PICS

Victoria Justice attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s ‘Naomi & Ely’s No Kiss List’ at Outfest’s 2015 LGBT Los Angeles Film Festival at The Montalban Theater on July 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Kelly Rohrbach (FameFlyNet)

Kelly Rohrbach (FameFlyNet)

Kelly Rohrbach (FameFlyNet)

Kelly Rohrbach (FameFlyNet)

Kelly Rohrbach (REX/Shutterstock)

Kelly Rohrbach (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach hits the beach! (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach hits the beach! (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach hits the beach! (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach hits the beach! (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach walks the runway with TRESemme at the Beach Bunny Featuring The Blonds show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2015 at Cabana Grande at The Raleigh on July 18, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for TRESemme)

Kelly Rohrbach, July 23, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach walks the runway with TRESemme at the Beach Bunny Featuring The Blonds show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2015 at Cabana Grande at The Raleigh on July 18, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for TRESemme)

Kelly Rohrbach attends the Miu Miu Women’s Tales 9th Edition ‘De Djess’ screening on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach walks the runway at the Beach Bunny Featuring The Blonds show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2015 at Cabana Grande at The Raleigh on July 18, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Beach Bunny)

Kelly Rohrbach attends The Players’ Tribune Launch Party – http://www.theplayerstribune.com at Canoe Studios on February 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for The Players’ Tribune)

Kelly Rohrbach attends 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s ‘Swimville’ Takes Over Nashville! on February 11, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Kelly Rohrbach attends the 2014 amfAR generationCURE Holiday Party at The Standard Highline on December 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rohrbach hits the beach! (Courtesy of Instagram)

Brixton Joanna Hat, $48, revolveclothing.com

Zara Round Sunglasses With Colored Rims, $25.90, zara.com

Ban.do 4 Pack Too Cold To Hold Drink Sleeves, $17, shopbando.com

Forever 21 Pixelated Geo Beach Towel, $10.90, forever21.com

American Eagle Lace Shift Dress, $69.95, ae.com

Topshop Felt Floppy Hat, $52, us.topshop.com

H&M iPhone 5/5s Wallet Case, $9.95, hm.com

ModCloth Turn Up The Sweet Hair Tie Set, $6.99, modcloth.com

Free People Power Bank Charger, $28, freepeople.com

Urban Outfitters Sunnylife Beach Sounds Portable Radio + Speaker, $49, urbanoutfitters.com

Steve Madden Zalia Sandals, $89.95, stevemadden.com

Kohl’s The Big One Chevron Beach Towel, $9.99, kohls.com

Red Carter Fantasy Garden Short Caftan, $121, neimanmarcus.com

Carrera 4 Gold Sunglasses, $99, solsticesunglasses.com

East & Lo Print Short, $7, eastandlo.com

Versace Pop Chic Medusa Sunglasses, $203.20, redhotsunglasses.com

Stella & Dot Capri Wrap, $59, stelladot.com

Sunnylife Inflatable Flamingo, $75, nordstrom.com

Henri Bendel Hangin’ Around Bikini Bag, $38, henribendel.com

Havaianas Mara Hoffman Flip Flops, $44, us.havaianas.com

L. Erickson Italian Bandeau Headwrap, $15.95, southmoonunder.com

BCBGMAXAZRIA for MAGNUM Belgian Chocolate Wrap, a gift with purchase of $300+ of full price items in select BCBGMAXAZRIA stores and online at bcbg.com

Pandora Blue Braided Double-Leather Charm Bracelet, $50, pandora.net

Rustic Cuff Personalized Cuff, $89.90, nordstrom.com

Kendra Scott ‘Andy’ Station Cuff, $50, nordstrom.com

Spring Street Stretch Bracelets (Set of 3), $28, nordstrom.com

MARC BY MARC JACOBS Coil Bangle, $23.98, nordstrom.com

Frends Taylor Oil Slick Headphones, $199.99, lordandtaylor.com

Namrata Joshipura Cyprus Turban Headband, $40, shopbop.com

Lead Wooden Beaded Tassel Bracelet, $45, neimanmarcus.com

Armitage Avenue Knot Ring, $14.95, lorisshoes.com