A crane collapse in Lower Manhattan on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016 in New York (Courtesy of Twitter)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Katie May (Courtesy of Instagram)
Dave Mirra competing in the X Games (AP Images)
Dave Mirra competing in the X Games (AP Images)
Dave Mirra competing in the X Games (AP Images)
Dave Mirra competing in the X Games (AP Images)
Dave Mirra competing in the X Games (AP Images)
Dave Mirra with TJ Lavin & Friends. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Dave Mirra (Courtesy of Instagram)
Dave Mirra (Courtesy of Instagram)
Dave Mirra (Courtesy of Instagram)
Dave Mirra (Courtesy of Instagram)
Dave Mirra (Courtesy of Instagram)
Dave Mirra (Courtesy of Instagram)
Dave Mirra (Courtesy of Instagram)
Dave Mirra (Courtesy of Instagram)