Robert Durst and Kathie Durst before she mysteriously vanished in 1982 (Splashnews)

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes celebrating her 38th birthday (Courtesy of Instagram)

Katie Holmes is all smiles while saying goodbye to a male friend as they were leaving an office building on 5th avenue in New York City on March 17, 2016 (SplashNews)

Katie Holmes covers Ocean Drive Magazine. (Courtesy of GUY AROCH WITH JED ROOT/Ocean Drive Magazine)

Katie Holmes, wearing Zac Posen attends the ‘Woman In Gold’ New York premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Actress Katie Holmes attends the ‘Woman In Gold’ New York premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Kate Holmes in ELLE Canada (Courtesy of ELLE)

Katie Holmes in DuJour Magazine (Courtesy of DuJourMedia)

Katie Holmes in DuJour Magazine (Courtesy of DuJourMedia)

Katie Holmes in DuJour Magazine (Courtesy of DuJourMedia)

Katie Holmes in DuJour Magazine (Courtesy of DuJourMedia)

Katie Holmes in DuJour Magazine (Courtesy of DuJourMedia)

Katie Holmes for ‘Glamour’ August 2014 (Courtesy of Tom Munro/Glamour)

Katie Holmes for ‘Glamour’ August 2014 (Courtesy of Tom Munro/Glamour)

Katie Holmes for ‘Glamour’ August 2014 (Courtesy of Tom Munro/Glamour)

Katie Holmes (Courtesy Of IRIS)

Katie Holmes (Courtesy Of IRIS)

Katie Holmes (Courtesy Of IRIS)

Katie Holmes (Courtesy Of IRIS)

Katie Holmes looking gorgeous wearing a floral Desigual dress at an NYC studio

(Photo by: Michael Simon)

Katie Holmes attends the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

Actress Katie Holmes attends the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 on September 11, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

Katie Holmes stops to get a coffee in the rain in NYC on June 11, 2013.

(FameFlyNet)

Katie Holmes at the 2013 Met Ball in New York City (Getty)

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes (Getty)

Katie Holmes (Getty)

Katie Holmes (Getty)

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes (Getty)

Nicki Minaj poses backstage at the Marc Jacobs fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Park Avenue Armory on February 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Blake Lively leaves the Marchesa fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at St. Regis Hotel on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Kate Hudson attends the Michael Kors Miranda Eyewear Collection Event on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Allison Williams attends the Michael Kors Miranda Eyewear Collection Event on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Lily Aldridge attends the Michael Kors Miranda Eyewear Collection Event on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Poppy Delevingne and Michael Kors attend the Michael Kors Miranda Eyewear Collection Event on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Michael Kors fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall at Spring Studios on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Michael Kors fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall at Spring Studios on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Karlie Kloss walks the runway at the Michael Kors fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall at Spring Studios on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Jeremy Scott fashion show during MADE Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Milk Studios on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Jeremy Scott fashion show during MADE Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Milk Studios on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Julianne Moore attends the Boss Womens fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Olivia Palermo poses for pictures backstage before the Delpozo runway show at IAC Building during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

Designer Rachel Zoe attends the Michael Kors fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Spring Studios on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Olivia Palermo attends the Michael Kors fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Spring Studios on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Allison Williams attends the Michael Kors Fall 2015 fashion show in New York City on Feb. 18, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kate Hudson poses backstage at the Michael Kors fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Spring Studios on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Kate Hudson and Allison Williams pose backstage at the Michael Kors fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Spring Studios on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Stylist Sophie Lopez and actors Kate Hudson and Allison Williams attend the Michael Kors fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Spring Studios on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Frankie J. Grande walks the runway at the Malan Breton fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

(L-R) Jessica Pimentel, Taraji P. Henson and Jay Emmanuel attend the Bibhu Mohapatra fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Christina Milian attends the Michael Costello fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Salon at Lincoln Center on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Marc By Marc Jacobs fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Pier 36 on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Marc By Marc Jacobs fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Pier 36 on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Marc By Marc Jacobs fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Pier 36 on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Karrueche Tran (L) and Chris Brown attends the Michael Costello fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Salon at Lincoln Center on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

(L-R) Christina Milian, Karrueche Tran, and Chris Brown attend the Michael Costello fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Salon at Lincoln Center on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Vera Wang fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid attends the Tory Burch fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at 583 Park Avenue on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

Chrissy Teigen poses backstage at Badgley Mischka fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

(L-R) Designer Georgine Ratelband and actress Vanessa Marano are seen backstage at the Georgine fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Salon at Lincoln Center on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Musicians Liv Nervo (L) and Mim Nervo of NERVO attend Georgine fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Salon at Lincoln Center on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Rihanna at Zac Posen in NYC on Feb. 16, 2015. (Getty)

Ashley Benson at Reem Acra in NYC on Feb. 16, 2015. (Getty)

Gigi Hadid attends the Maybelline New York Celebrates Fashion Week at Rivington Rooftop on February 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Maybelline)

Michelle Trachtenberg at alice + olivia in NYC on Feb. 16, 2015. (Getty)

Sarah Silverman at alice + olivia in NYC on Feb. 16, 2015. (Getty)

Ivanka Trump at Carolina Herrera in NYC on Feb. 16, 2015. (Getty)

AnnaSophia Robb at alice + olivia in NYC on February 16, 2015. (Getty)

Victoria Justice attends the DKNY fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Zendaya attends the DKNY fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Dianna Agron attends the Carolina Herrera fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Diane Von Furstenberg fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Spring Studios on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Diane Von Furstenberg fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Spring Studios on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber attends Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Charity Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For Fashion For Relief)

Justin Bieber (C) attends Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Charity Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Robert Geller show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Pier 59 on February 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian, North West and Kanye West attend the Alexander Wang Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Pier 94 on February 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber and Naomi Campbell hold hands backstage at Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Charity Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images For Fashion For Relief)

Justin Bieber (L) and Naomi Campbell pose backstage at Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Charity Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For Fashion For Relief)

Editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Pace Gallery on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Musician Mary J. Blige attends Public School runway show during MADE Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Studio 330 on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Actors Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana pose with New York Giants, Victor Cruz at Public School runway show during MADE Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Studio 330 on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Singer Joe Jonas attends Public School runway show during MADE Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Studio 330 on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Actress Victoria Justice attends the DKNY fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Singer Kesha attends the DKNY fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Singer Zendaya attends the DKNY fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Actress Victoria Justice poses backstage at the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show with TRESemme during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for TRESemme)

(L-R) Singer Jhene Aiko with actresses Cobie Smulders, Abbie Cornish and Jamie Chung attend the Tanya Taylor fashion show at Industria Studios during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

Actress Abbie Cornish attends the Tanya Taylor fashion show at Industria Studios during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

Actress Zosia Mamet poses backstage at the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show with TRESemme during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for TRESemme)

Model Coco Rocha poses backstage at the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show with TRESemme during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for TRESemme)

Model Coco Rocha attends the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show with TRESemme during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for TRESemme)

Kanye West and John Elliott backstage at the John Elliott & CO fashion show at Skylight Clarkson SQ. on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Kanye West and John Elliott backstage at the John Elliott & CO fashion show at Skylight Clarkson SQ. on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Kanye West attends the John Elliott & CO fashion show at Skylight Clarkson SQ. on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Kanye West attends the John Elliott & CO fashion show at Skylight Clarkson SQ. on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner attend the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 fashion show during New York Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas)

Kendall Jenner(L) and Kris Jenner attend the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 fashion show during New York Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas)

Kim Kardashian (R) and daughter North attend the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 fashion show during New York Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas)

Alexander Wang(L) and Rihanna attend the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 fashion show during New York Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas)

Rihanna, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian backstage at the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 fashion show during New York Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas)

Rihanna attends the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 fashion show during New York Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas)

Khloe Kardashian & French Montana, NYC, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joe Jonas backstage at the Perry Ellis show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Metropolitan West on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Model Oliver Cheshire, actor Joshua Sasse, singer Joe Jonas and football player Victor Cruz attend the Perry Ellis show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Metropolitan West on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Ciara attends the Gabriela Cadena fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Gabriela Cadena)

Adriana Lima attends the Gabriela Cadena fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Gabriela Cadena)

Adam Glassman and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the Tome fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week) City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Zendaya Coleman poses backstage at the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 presented by Macy’s fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Go Red)

Blake Lively poses backstage at the Gabriela Cadena fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Gabriela Cadena)

Blake Lively poses backstage at the Gabriela Cadena fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Gabriela Cadena)

Bethany Mota attends the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 presented by Macy’s�fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Go Red)

Kristin Cavallari walks the runway at the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 presented by Macy’s fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Go Red)

Rosie O’Donnell speaks onstage on the runway at the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 presented by Macy’s fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Go Red)

Olivia Culpo surprises one lucky New Yorker with a surprise insta-date at the launch of the nature-inspired Old Spice Fresher Collection at a kick-off event Feb. 12, 2015 at Grand Central Terminal in New York. The Old Spice Fresher Collection Nature Exchange event runs through Saturday, Feb. 14 at Grand Central Terminal's East Vanderbilt Hall and offers the opportunity to exchange nature "currency" for items, including a sports car. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Old Spice/AP Images)

Olivia Culpo surprises one lucky New Yorker with a surprise insta-date at the launch of the nature-inspired Old Spice Fresher Collection at a kick-off event Feb. 12, 2015 at Grand Central Terminal in New York. The Old Spice Fresher Collection Nature Exchange event runs through Saturday, Feb. 14 at Grand Central Terminal's East Vanderbilt Hall and offers the opportunity to exchange nature "currency" for items, including a sports car. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Old Spice/AP Images)

Kim Kardashian, NYFW, Yeezy Boost x Adidas Show, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kim Kardashian, North West, Anna Wintour Beyonce & Jay Z attend Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Rihanna, Alexander Wang, Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kim Kardashian, North West, Beyonce & Jay Z attend Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kylie Jenner, Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kylie Jenner, Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Beyonce & Jay Z attend Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Beyonce & Jay Z attend Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kanye West & Anna Wintour, Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber, Kris Jenner, Big Sean, Khloe Kardashian & Kendall Jenner, Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Rihanna, Yeezy Show, NYFW, Feb. 12, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Bella Hadid attends the Ralph Lauren Polo Mens and Womens presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Shanola Hampton attends the Costello Tagliapietra fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Katie Holmes poses backstage at the Desigual fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Actress Olivia Culpo attends the BCBGMAXAZRIA fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Cody Simpson attends the Ralph Lauren Polo Mens and Womens presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Ciara attends the Ralph Lauren Polo Mens and Womens presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Actress AnnaSophia Robb attends VFILES MADE FASHION show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for VFILES)

Actress Emma Roberts attends the Ralph Lauren Polo Mens and Womens presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Actress Lea DeLaria and Kesha attend VFILES MADE FASHION show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for VFILES)

Actress Sami Gayle attends the BCBGMAXAZRIA fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Entertainment/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

La La Anthony attends VFILES MADE FASHION show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for VFILES)

Musician Estelle (L) and DJ Kiss attend the BCBGMAXAZRIA fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Actress Natasha Lyonne attends the Rachel Comey fashion show at Pioneer Works Center for Arts & Innovation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on February 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

Coco Rocha poses backstage at the BCBGMAXAZRIA fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Peter Wentz and model Coco Rocha attend the BCBGMAXAZRIA fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Kendall Jenner attends the 2015 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner attends the 2015 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Hailey Baldwin attends the 2015 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss attends the 2015 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

HollywoodLife.com Fashion & Beauty editor’s Katrina Mitzeliotis & Dory Larrabee-Zayas with Khloe Kardashian at the Kardashian Beauty Event in NYC on Feb. 10, 2015 (Courtesy of HollywoodLife)

Kim Kardashian at the Kardashian Beauty Event in NYC on Feb. 10, 2015 (Courtesy of HollywoodLife)

Khloe Kardashian at the Kardashian Beauty Event in NYC on Feb. 10, 2015 (Courtesy of HollywoodLife)

Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian head to their Kardashian Beauty Event in NYC on Feb. 10, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kim Kardashian heads to her Kardashian Beauty Event in NYC on Feb. 10, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kim Kardashian & North West, NYC, Feb. 10, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Katie Holmes, JCPenney Style Voice Nina Garcia and JCPenney designer partner Charlotte Ronson judged a panel of nine students from the Fashion School at Kent State University as they live sketched their interpretation of a modern day fairy tale look using Cinderella's actual dress from the film as inspiration. Winner, Jay Lewis' sketch will be produced by JCPenney and displayed at the Manhattan Mall location as well as a $5,000 scholarship to assist with his/her continued education at Kent State University. (Courtesy of Patrick McMullan)

Katie Holmes, JCPenney Style Voice Nina Garcia and JCPenney designer partner Charlotte Ronson judged a panel of nine students from the Fashion School at Kent State University as they live sketched their interpretation of a modern day fairy tale look using Cinderella's actual dress from the film as inspiration. Winner, Jay Lewis' sketch will be produced by JCPenney and displayed at the Manhattan Mall location as well as a $5,000 scholarship to assist with his/her continued education at Kent State University. (Courtesy of Patrick McMullan)