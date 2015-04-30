Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge, Travel down The Mall in London in horse drawn carriage for The 2015 Trooping Of The Colour celebrations, London (Splashnews)

Kate Middleton at the Irish Guards St Patrick’s Day Parade, London, UK, March 17, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William on March 9, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton, Feb. 27, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton visits the Ronald McDonald House on Feb. 28, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton out on Feb. 22, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton steps out in a purple coat in London on Feb. 6, 2017

(AP Images)

Kate Middleton & Prince William step out in a purple coat in London on Feb. 6, 2017

(AP Images)

Kate Middleton & Prince William step out in a purple coat in London on Feb. 6, 2017

(AP Images)

Kate Middleton Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Norfolk, UK Jan. 24, 2017

(Rex/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton & Prince William out for the Heads Together press launch on Jan. 17, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton, Jan. 11, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton Attends ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’ World Film Premiere In London, UK On Nov. 3, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middelton on September 1, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, London. On July 7, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton attends The Art Fund Prize for Museums and Galleries, Natural History Museum, London, UK – 06 Jul 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton, July 1, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton at the Gala Dinner To Support East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ Nook Appeal, Houghton Hall, King’s Lynn, UK – 22 Jun 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton, June 15, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attends Trooping The Colour – The Queen’s Birthday Parade on June 11, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton On The Cover of British Vogue on April 30th, 2016. (Courtesy of Vogue)

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the Bollywood Inspired Charity Gala at The Taj Hotel, Mumbai

10 Apr 2016. (REX Shutterstock)

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge playing cricket at Oval Maidan recreational ground in South Mumbai on

April 10, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William lay a wreath at Taj Hotel, scene of Mumbai terror attacks on April 10th 2016. (REX Shutterstock)

Prince William & Kate Middleton attend the Commonwealth Day Service, Westminster Abbey, London, Britain – 14 Mar 2016(REX/ Shutterstock)

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge talks to children from the ‘Real Truth’ video blog that features on the Huffington Post website at Kensington Palace on February 17, 2016. (REX)

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge talks to children from the ‘Real Truth’ video blog that features on the Huffington Post website at Kensington Palace on February 17, 2016. (REX)

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, visits Action on Addiction in Warminster, Wiltshire on December 10, 2015. (REX)

Kate Middleton wearing Princess Diana’s favorite tiara on December 8th, 2015 (Rex Features)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives a bunch of flowers from Theo Hayward aged three, as she leaves after visiting a GISDA centre during a visit to Caernarfon on November 20, 2015 in Wales. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives a bunch of flowers from Theo Hayward aged three, as she leaves after visiting a GISDA centre during a visit to Caernarfon on November 20, 2015 in Wales. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to visit Caernarfon on November 20, 2015 in Caernarfon, United Kingdom. (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Place2Be Headteacher Conference at Bank of America Merrill Lynch on November 18, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph, Whitehall on November 8, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the 100 Women In Hedge Funds Gala Dinner In Aid Of The Art Room at the Victoria and Albert Museum on October 27, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the 100 Women In Hedge Funds Gala Dinner In Aid Of The Art Room at the Victoria and Albert Museum on October 27, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Kate Middleton, London, October 27, 2015. (REX)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund’s Royal Film Performance 2015 of the 24th James Bond Adventure, ‘Spectre’ at Royal Albert Hall on October 26, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Royal Film Performance of ‘Spectre’ at Royal Albert Hall on October 26, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)

Kate Middleton attends the World Premiere of Spectre in London on October 26, 2015. (SplashNews)

Kate Middleton, Oct. 26, 2015 (REX)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Dundee Rep. Theatre on October 23, 2015 in Dundee, Scotland (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visits Dundee Rep. Theatre on October 23, 2015 in Dundee, Scotland (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a creative industry event to celebrate cultural collaboration between the UK and China at Lancaster House on October 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on October 20, 2015 in London, England. (Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Rehabilitation of Addicted Prisoners Trust at HMP Send on September 25, 2015 in Woking, United Kingdom. (Photo by SplashNews)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves the Anna Freud Centre on September 17, 2015 in London, England. The visit was for the Duchess to see how the charity is working to lead a step change in children’s and young people’s mental health care. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Kate Middleton debuts new bangs. September 13, 2015

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust attends the America’s Cup World Series on July 26, 2015 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the New Zealand team HQ during a visit to The America’s Cup World Series on July 26, 2015 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 8, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn daughter at St Mary’s Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England. The Duchess was safely delivered of a daughter at 8:34am this morning, weighing 8lbs 3 oz who will be fourth in line to the throne. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge leave the Lindo Wing with their newborn daughter at St Mary’s Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England. The Duchess safely delivered a daughter at 8:34am this morning, weighing 8lbs 3 oz who will be fourth in line to the throne. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn baby daughter at St Mary’s Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

First glimpse at the Royal Princess on May 02, 2015. (Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn daughter at St Mary’s Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England. The Duchess was safely delivered of a daughter at 8:34am this morning, weighing 8lbs 3 oz who will be fourth in line to the throne. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn daughter at St Mary’s Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England. The Duchess was safely delivered of a daughter at 8:34am this morning, weighing 8lbs 3 oz who will be fourth in line to the throne. (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)

The announcement of the birth of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cambridge’s second child outside Buckingham Palace on May 2, 2015 in London, United Kingdom. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge delivered the baby girl at 8:34am Saturday and she is the fourth in line to the throne and the Queen’s fifth great-grandchild. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton visits the Stephen Lawrence Centre on March 27, 2015. (SplashNews)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves the Stephen Lawrence Centre on March 27, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the Stephen Lawrence Centre on March 27, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chat to Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon as they arrive at the Stephen Lawrence Centre on March 27, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Brookhill Children’s Centre in Woolwich to find out about the work of Home Start on March 18, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Lentati – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Brookhill Children’s Centre in Woolwich to find out about the work of Home Start on March 18, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Lentati – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Brookhill Children’s Centre in Woolwich to find out about the work of Home Start on March 18, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Lentati – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Brookhill Children’s Centre in Woolwich to find out about the work of Home Start on March 18, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Lentati – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton attends the St Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2015 in Aldershot, England. (Getty Images)

Kate Middleton & Prince William attend the St Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2015 in Aldershot, England. (Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves St Paul’s Cathedral after a Service of Commemoration for troops who were stationed in Afghanistan on March 13, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave St Paul’s Cathedral after a Service of Commemoration for troops who were stationed in Afghanistan on March 13, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William welcomed a Princess to the palace on May 2. Princess Charlotte is fourth in the line of succession to the British throne, and her older brother, Prince George, is third in line to be the King of England.

(L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales depart a Service of Commemoration for troops who were stationed in Afghanistan on March 13, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) poses with cast, crew and producers of Downton Abbey during an official visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios on March 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown props as she visits the set-construction department during an official visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios on March 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown constumes during an official visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios on March 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown the Downton Abbey servants bells by actor Brendan Coyle (John Bates) during an official visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios on March 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches live filming of a scene during an official visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios on March 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios on an official visit on March 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is handed flowers by a boy as she visits the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios on an official visit on March 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during an official visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios on March 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios on an official visit on March 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Kate Middleton visits the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios on an official visit on March 12, 2015 in London, England (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kate Middleton visits the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios on an official visit on March 12, 2015 in London, England (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kate Middleton visits the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios on an official visit on March 12, 2015 in London, England (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kate Middleton visits the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios on an official visit on March 12, 2015 in London, England (Courtesy of Twitter)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Turner Contemporary Art Gallery on March 11, 2015 in Margate, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Turner Contemporary Art Gallery on March 11, 2015 in Margate, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Turner Contemporary Art Gallery on March 11, 2015 in Margate, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Turner Contemporary Art Gallery on March 11, 2015 in Margate, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Turner Contemporary Art Gallery on March 11, 2015 in Margate, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Turner Contemporary Art Gallery on March 11, 2015 in Margate, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Observance for Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing Alexander McQueen attends the Observance for Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Cape Hill Children's Centre on February 18, 2015 in Smethwick, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Cape Hill Children's Centre on February 18, 2015 in Smethwick, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Cape Hill Children’s Centre on February 18, 2015 in Smethwick, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the ‘Emma Bridgewater’ pottery factory to view the production of a mug that the company has launched in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices on February 18, 2015 in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England. (Photo by Oli Scarff – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the ‘Emma Bridgewater’ pottery factory to view the production of a mug that the company has launched in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices on February 18, 2015 in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England. (Photo by Oli Scarff – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton in Stoke on Feb. 18, 2015. (SplashNews)

Kate Middleton in Stoke on Feb. 18, 2015. (SplashNews)

Kate Middleton in Stoke on Feb. 18, 2015. (SplashNews)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, patron of the 1851 Trust, tries a sailing winch simulator as part of a visit to Portsmouth to see the construction site of Ben Ainslie Racing new headquarters and visitor centre at the Spinnaker Tower on February 12, 2015 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Christopher Pledger/WPA Pool/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, patron of the 1851 Trust, tries a sailing winch simulator as part of a visit to Portsmouth to see the construction site of Ben Ainslie Racing new headquarters and visitor centre at the Spinnaker Tower on February 12, 2015 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Christopher Pledger/WPA Pool/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, patron of the 1851 Trust, tries a sailing winch simulator as part of a visit to Portsmouth to see the construction site of Ben Ainslie Racing new headquarters and visitor centre at the Spinnaker Tower on February 12, 2015 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Christopher Pledger/WPA Pool/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Duchess of Cambridge laughs as she visits the home of Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) in Portsmouth Old Town on February 12, 2015 in Portsmouth, England (Courtesy of Instagram)

Duchess of Cambridge laughs as she visits the home of Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) in Portsmouth Old Town on February 12, 2015 in Portsmouth, England. (SplashNews)

Duchess of Cambridge laughs as she visits the home of Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) in Portsmouth Old Town on February 12, 2015 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to attend a coffee morning at Family Friends in Kensington on January 19, 2015 in London, England. Family Friends is a voluntary organisation to help families in deprived areas of the borough of Kensington. (Photo by Stefan Wermuth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends an event hosted by The Fostering Network to celebrate the work of foster carers in providing support to vulnerable young people on January 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Lefteris Pitarakis – WPA Pool/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends an event hosted by The Fostering Network to celebrate the work of foster carers in providing support to vulnerable young people on January 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Lefteris Pitarakis – WPA Pool/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Ben McKenzie &

Morena Baccarin (Getty)

Candice Accola & Joe King are expecting their first child together. They’re pictured here on August 31, 2015 with Joe’s daughters Candice Accola (Courtesy of Instagram)

Shiri Appleby (Getty)

Kim Kardashian seen out and about in Paris, France on Tuesday, July 21, 2015 (Pacific Coast News)

Brandon & Leah Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Actress Evangeline Lilly attends the premiere of Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ at the Dolby Theatre on June 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Ashlee Simpson shows her baby bump as she goes for juice with husband Evan Ross at Jamba Juice in Los Angeles, California on Monday May 4, 2015 (Pacific Coast News)

Carey Mulligan attends the American Theatre Wing’s 69th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Jill & Anna Duggar compare baby bumps, Feb. 18, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Beverly Mitchell & Family (Getty)

Bethany Hamilton & Adam Dirks (Getty)

Jessica Biel, February 5, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the new Kensington Leisure Centre on January 19, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to Barlby Primary School on January 15, 2015 in London, England. The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting the Clore Art Room at Barlby School to support the charity ‘The Art Room’ of which she is patron. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Jill Duggar, Jan. 5, 2014 (Courtesy of Facebook)

Shakira & Gerard Piqué, Jan. 19, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Yael & Scooter Braun, Dec. 20, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Carrie Underwood, Jan. 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Carrie Underwood attends the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for dcp)

Jessica Biel at Justin Timberlake’s concert in NYC on December 14, 2014 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jessica Biel at Justin Timberlake’s concert in NYC on December 14, 2014 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Keira Knightley attends the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Maci Bookout (Courtesy of Instagram)

Josh & Anna Duggar (Courtesy of TLC)

Actress Ali Larter attends P.S. ARTS presents Express Yourself 2014 with sponsors OneWest Bank and Jaguar Land Rover at Barker Hangar on November 16, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Entertainment/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS)

Actress Molly Sims attends the 2015 InStyle And Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Coco Rocha, January 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Sara Gilbert (Courtesy of CBS/Twitter)

Actress Liv Tyler attends 2014 Women’s Leadership Award Honoring Stella McCartney at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on November 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Actress Beverley Mitchell arrives at Disney On Ice Presents Let’s Celebrate! Presented By Stonyfield YoKids Organic Yogurt Celebrity Premiere & Skating Party at Staples Center on December 11, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Entertainment/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)