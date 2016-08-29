Justin Bieber performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, NV on May 22, 2016 (AP Images)

Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram Meme (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram Meme (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram Meme (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram Meme (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram Meme (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram Meme (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram Meme (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram Meme (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram Meme (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram Meme (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram Meme (Courtesy of Twitter)

Tyler Hilton, Sept. 12, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber poses naked for Instagram.

Nina Dobrev shows bare butt on Instagram.

Bella Hadid shows off her bare bum for Vogue.

Justin Bieber poses naked for Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen posts photo of John Legend’s butt

Khloe Kardashian shows off bum.

Gronk poses nude for GQ.

Katy Perry shows off bum while riding a bicycle.