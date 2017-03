Carrie Underwood at The 2013 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 6, 2013. (Getty)

video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

Video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

Video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

video taken of Justin Bieber sleeping by Tati Neves (Courtesy Of YouTube)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)

Tati Neves (Courtesy Of facebook)