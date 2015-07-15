Heidi Montag (Image Courtesy of MTV)

Justin Bieber in the August 2015 issue of INTERVIEW Magazine (Image Courtesy of Steven Klein)

Justin Bieber in the August 2015 issue of INTERVIEW Magazine (Image Courtesy of Steven Klein)

Justin Bieber in the August 2015 issue of INTERVIEW Magazine (Image Courtesy of Steven Klein)

Justin Bieber in the August 2015 issue of INTERVIEW Magazine (Image Courtesy of Steven Klein)

Justin Bieber in the August 2015 issue of INTERVIEW Magazine (Image Courtesy of Steven Klein)

Justin Bieber in the August 2015 issue of INTERVIEW Magazine (Image Courtesy of Steven Klein)

Justin Bieber in the August 2015 issue of INTERVIEW Magazine (Image Courtesy of Steven Klein)

Justin Bieber in the August 2015 issue of INTERVIEW Magazine (Image Courtesy of Steven Klein)

Justin Bieber in the August 2015 issue of INTERVIEW Magazine (Image Courtesy of Steven Klein)

Justin Bieber shows off his grillz, April 27, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber Dances Shirtless & Kisses Elderly Woman During Wild Night Out, March 20, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber Feb. 18, 2017 (Courtesy of Acapulco News)

Justin Bieber Feb. 18, 2017 (Courtesy of Acapulco News)

Justin Bieber sells his blue Ferrari at the Barett-Jackson Auction. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber wears a large fur coat upon his arrival to Delilahs in Los Angeles, CA on Dec. 10. 2016

(Splash News)

Justin Bieber wears a large fur coat upon his arrival to Delilahs in Los Angeles, CA on Dec. 10. 2016

(Splash News)

Justin Bieber wears a large fur coat upon his arrival to Delilahs in Los Angeles, CA on Dec. 10. 2016

(Splash News)

Justin Bieber performs on stage during his concert in Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy, Nov. 19, 2016. ANSA/ GIORGIO BENVENUTI (ANSA via AP)

Justin Bieber, Oct. 10, 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Justin Bieber, Oct. 10, 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Justin Bieber tries to go incognito in Amsterdam on October 07, 2016. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber

Oktoberfest celebrations, Munich, Germany – 17 Sep 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Girl checks out Justin Bieber outside a West Hollywood night club on August 30, 2016. (SplashNews)

Girl checks out Justin Bieber outside a West Hollywood night club on August 30, 2016. (SplashNews)

Justin Bieber and a mystery girl arriving at Tape nightclub in London August 20, 2016 (SplashNews)

Justin Bieber Gets Adorable New ‘Fluff Ball’ Puppy, Todd, on August 15th, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber hangs out with friends in Hawaii, Aug, 2, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber hangs out with friends in Hawaii, Aug, 2, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber hangs out with friends in Hawaii, Aug, 2, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber on June 28, 2016. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber on the ‘Today Show’ Citi Concert Series, New York, America on November 18, 2015. (REX/Shutterstock)

Justin Bieber with a Sprained foot on June 24, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber

on June 3, 2016.

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber’s New Justmojis Released on June 3, 2016. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber on May 27, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber Debuts New Tattoo on May 7, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber plays with a tiger at his dad’s engagement party. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber’s New Hair Cut on April 30th, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber’s New Hair Cut on April 30th, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber on April 28th, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber on April 19th, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber & Post Malone (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber Showing His New Dreadlocks, on April 3rd, 2016. ( Courtesy of Instagram )

Justin Bieber bares it all on March 26, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber Cancels All Meet & Greets On ‘Purpose’ Tour (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber shows off his new nose piercing on March 10, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber shows off his new nose piercing on March 10, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber and friends at his 22nd birthday part. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber and friends at his 22nd birthday part. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber and friends at his 22nd birthday part. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber and Joe Jonas at Justin’s 22nd bday party. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Exclusive! Justin Bieber for Clash Magazine. (Rory Kramer for Clash Magazine)

Exclusive! Justin Bieber for Clash Magazine. (Rory Kramer for Clash Magazine)

Justin Bieber poses nude for Clash Magazine. (Image Courtesy of Clash Magazine)

Justin Bieber dreaming in his Calvins. (Courtesy of Calvin Klein/Facebook)

Justin Bieber “flaunts” in his Calvins. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber, January 14, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber for GQ. (Image Courtesy of GQ)

Justin Bieber got dressed up for his GQ shoot. He was definitely feeling the whole tuxedo vibe! (Image Courtesy of GQ)

Justin Bieber for GQ. (Image Courtesy of GQ)

Justin Bieber at the Nice Guy on January 27, 2016 (SplashNews)

Justin Bieber glows in his Calvins. (Image Courtesy of Tyrone Lebon/Calvin Klein)

Justin Bieber in the new Calvin Klein campaign. (Courtesy of Youtube/Calvin Klein)

Justin Bieber shows off his purple hair on January 16, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber dyes his hair purple- Jan 15th, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber attends the 5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization at Montage Hotel on January 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for J/P HRO)

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin (Courtesy of Instagram)

Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber getting cozy on January 1, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber is all smiles on December 16, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber & Jasmine Villanueva on December 13, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber cools off at the Versace Mansion on December 09, 2015. (FameFlyNet)

Justin Bieber shares a shirtless selfie with his followers on November 29, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber suprises fan’s at The Chainsmoker’s Concert on Nov. 27, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber suprises fan’s at The Chainsmoker’s Concert on Nov. 27, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber suprises fan’s at The Chainsmoker’s Concert on Nov. 27, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber suprises fan’s at The Chainsmoker’s Concert on Nov. 27, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber & Selena spotted together on November 20, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber & Halsey, NYC, Nov. 18, 2015 (REX)

Justin Bieber & Halsey, NYC, Nov. 18, 2015 (REX)

Justin Bieber, NYC, Nov. 18, 2015 (REX)

Justin Bieber, NYC, Nov. 18, 2015 (REX)

Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during An Evening With Justin Bieber at Staples Center on November 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music)

Justin Bieber for NME Magazine. (Dean Chalkley/NME)

Justin Bieber for NME Magazine. (Dean Chalkley/NME)

Justin Bieber for NME Magazine. (Dean Chalkley/NME)

Justin Bieber & Jennifer Aniston on November 11, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber for I-D Magazine. (Courtesy of Alasdair McLellan/I-D Magazine)

Justin Bieber for I-D Magazine. (Courtesy of Alasdair McLellan/I-D Magazine)

Justin Bieber for I-D Magazine. (Courtesy of Alasdair McLellan/I-D Magazine)

Justin Bieber for I-D Magazine. (Courtesy of Alasdair McLellan/I-D Magazine)

Justin Bieber for I-D Magazine. (Courtesy of Alasdair McLellan/I-D Magazine)

Justin Bieber covers Billboard Magazine’s December 2015 issue. (Courtesy of Billboard)

Justin Bieber Storms Off Stage After Yelling At Fans & Refuses To Do Concert in Olso, Norway on October 29, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber (L) and Ed Sheeran attend the World Premiere of ‘Ed Sheeran: Jumpers For Goalposts’ at Odeon Leicester Square on October 22, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Justin Bieber unveils his artwork for his upcoming studio album ‘Purpose.’ He’s in his favorite state again: shirtless. (Image Courtesy of JustinBieber/Instagram)

are seen in West Hollywood, CA. October 7, 2015

Justin Bieber in Bora Bora (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber in Bora Bora (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Beiber performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ at Rockefeller Plaza on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ at Rockefeller Plaza on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

Justin Bieber performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ at Rockefeller Plaza on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner attend the Travis Scott ‘Rodeo’ Record Listening Party at UP and Down on September 3, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Justin Bieber on ‘The Tonight Show.’ Sept. 02, 2015

Justin Bieber on ‘The Tonight Show.’ Sept. 02, 2015

Justin Bieber, September 01, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber, September 01, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber shows off his long hair on September 01, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber performs during 2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival at Jones Beach Theater on August 23, 2015 in NY. (Getty Images)

Justin Bieber bared all on vacations to Bora Bora in 2015 and Hawaii in 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber poses in a towel for Mario Testino’s ‘Towel Series.’ (Courtesy of Mario Testino/Vogue)

Justin Bieber for Calvin Klein (Courtesy of Mert Alas/Marcus Piggott/Calvin Klein)