Justin Bieber Birthday Gallery — 22 Hottest Pics

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber shows off his chiseled chest and abs

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber uploads new selfies on February 8, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber Feb. 18, 2017 (Courtesy of Acapulco News)

Justin Bieber Feb. 18, 2017 (Courtesy of Acapulco News)

Justin Bieber uploads new selfies on February 8, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber bared all on vacations to Bora Bora in 2015 and Hawaii in 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber shows off his purple hair on January 16, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber bares it all on March 26, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber. (FameFlyNet)

Justin Bieber (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber glows in his Calvins. (Image Courtesy of Tyrone Lebon/Calvin Klein)

Justin Bieber poses nude for Clash Magazine. (Image Courtesy of Clash Magazine)

Justin Bieber for Calvin Klein. (Courtesy of Calvin Klein)

Justin Bieber (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber for GQ. (Image Courtesy of GQ)

Justin Bieber (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber and Joe Jonas at Justin’s 22nd bday party. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber rocks white vans. (REX)

Justin Bieber. (REX/Shutterstock)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber, left, and Jaxon Bieber arrive at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (REX/Shutterstock)

Justin Bieber, left, and Jaxon Bieber arrive at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Justin Bieber. (REX/Shutterstock)

Justin Bieber for GQ. (Image Courtesy of GQ)

Justin Bieber for GQ. (Image Courtesy of GQ)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber. (REX/Shutterstock)

Halsey & Justin Bieber. (REX)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber rocks white vans. (REX)

Kanye West rocks his white vans. (REX)

Gigi Hadid rocks white vans. (REX)

Rihanna. (SplashNews)

Kim Kardashian rocks white vans. (Splashnews)

Jessica Alba. (REX)