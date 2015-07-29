Julia Roberts — SEE PICS

Khloe Kardashian.(Courtesy/Instagram)

Julia Roberts is named World’s Most Beautiful Women of 2017 (Courtesy of People)

Julia Roberts (REX/Shutterstock)

Julia Roberts (REX/Shutterstock)

Julia Roberts (REX/Shutterstock)

Julia Roberts (REX/Shutterstock)

Julia Roberts (REX/Shutterstock)

Danny Moder and Julia Roberts attend the 3rd annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala benefiting J/P HRO presented by Giorgio Armani at Montage Beverly Hills on January 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization)

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder attend the Malibu Boys And Girls Club Gala on October 19, 2013 in Malibu, California. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)

Julia Roberts attends the ‘August: Osage County’ Premiere during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 9, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Julia Roberts speaks onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Julia Roberts attends the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Julia Roberts attends the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Julia Roberts attends the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Julia Roberts (L) and Meryl Streep attend the Premiere of The Weinstein Company’s ‘August: Osage County’ at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on December 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Julia Roberts attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Julia Roberts visits ‘The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ at Rockefeller Center on July 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’)

Julia Roberts visits ‘The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ at Rockefeller Center on July 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’)

Julia Roberts and musician Sir Paul McCartney onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Matthew Perry and actress Julia Roberts hug each other on the set of ‘Friends.’ (Photo by Liaison)

Kevin Spacey (L) and Julia Roberts attend The Weinstein Company & Netflix’s 2014 Golden Globes After Party presented by Bombardier, FIJI Water, Lexus, Laura Mercier, Marie Claire and Yucaipa Films at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

Goldie Hawn, Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the 3rd annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala benefiting J/P HRO presented by Giorgio Armani at Montage Beverly Hills on January 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization)

Daniel Moder (L) and actress Julia Roberts attend Heal The Bay’s Bring Back The Beach Fundraiser on May 17, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Julia Roberts arrives at Relativity Media’s ‘Mirror Mirror’ Los Angeles premiere at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on March 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Relativity Media)

Barbara Palvin for Buffalo David BItton (Image Courtesy of Buffalo David Bitton)

Barbara Palvin for Buffalo David BItton (Image Courtesy of Buffalo David Bitton)

Barbara Palvin for Buffalo David BItton (Image Courtesy of Buffalo David Bitton)

Barbara Palvin for Buffalo David BItton (Image Courtesy of Buffalo David Bitton)

Adrian Grenier & Barbara Palvin for Buffalo David BItton (Image Courtesy of Buffalo David Bitton)

Adrian Grenier & Barbara Palvin for Buffalo David BItton (Image Courtesy of Buffalo David Bitton)

Adrian Grenier & Barbara Palvin for Buffalo David BItton (Image Courtesy of Buffalo David Bitton)

Barbara Palvin (Image Courtesy of Elle)

Barbara Palvin (Image Courtesy of Elle)

Barbara Palvin (Image Courtesy of Elle)

Barbara Palvin (Image Courtesy of Elle)

Barbara Palvin (Image Courtesy of Elle)

Barbara Palvin (Image Courtesy of Elle)

Barbara Palvin (Image Courtesy of Elle)

Barbara Palvin (Image Courtesy of Elle)