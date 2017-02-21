Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
PrevNext 1 of 8
joseline-hernandez2
Posted Tue, February 21, 2017 11:47am EST

Joseline Hernandez — SEE PICS

Katy Perry attends the Christopher Kane show, Autumn Winter 2017, London Fashion Week, UK – 20 Feb 2017

(REX Shutterstock)

Joseline Hernandez (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joseline Hernandez (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joseline Hernandez (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joseline Hernandez (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joseline Hernandez (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joseline Hernandez (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joseline Hernandez (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joseline Hernandez (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bambi Benson (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bambi Benson (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bambi Benson (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bambi Benson (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bambi Benson (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bambi Benson (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bambi Benson (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bambi Benson (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bambi Benson (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bambi Benson (Courtesy of Instagram)


ad