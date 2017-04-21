Jennifer Lopez (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jordan Ozuna (Courtesy of Twitter)

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks (Courtesy of HBO)

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks (Courtesy of HBO)

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks (Courtesy of HBO)

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks (Courtesy of HBO)

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks (Courtesy of HBO)

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks (Courtesy of HBO)