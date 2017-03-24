Missing DC Girls

Look how cute twins Knox and Vivienne were when they were toddlers! (SplashNews)

Now, they’re eight years old, and look totally grown up! (SplashNews)

Angelina Jolie adopted her son Maddox when he was just 7-months-old, and he was the cutest baby. (SplashNews)

He’s already 15 now, though, and has grown into quite a handsome teenager. (REX/Shutterstock)

Pax was three when Angelina adopted him from Vietnam. (SplashNews)

At 13-years-old, Pax is already the perfect gentleman. (REX/Shutterstock)

Can we talk about how CUTE baby Shiloh was?! (REX/Shutterstock)

10 years old now, Shiloh has really come into her own — especially when it comes to her unique sense of style. (REX/Shutterstock)

Zahara was just six months old when Angelina adopted her from Ethiopia. (SplashNews)

And she’s turned into a stunning 12-year-old! (REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie is pictured on May 16, 2016 wearing her engagement ring as she typically did but has since taken the ring off for a major appearance on Feb. 18, 2017 after her split with Brad

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie is seen not wearing a wedding band at her first major appearance since her split with Brad

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

