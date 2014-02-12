Jenny Packham Fashion Week Pics: NYFW Fall 2014 Collection

Diane Kruger attends the ‘The Better Angels’ premiere during 64th Berlinale International Film Festival at Zoo Palast on February 10, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Jenny Packham fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Entertainment/Getty Images for TRESemme)

A model walks the runway at the Jenny Packham fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Entertainment/Getty Images for TRESemme)

A model walks the runway at the Jenny Packham fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Entertainment/Getty Images for TRESemme)

A model walks the runway at the Jenny Packham fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Entertainment/Getty Images for TRESemme)

A model walks the runway at the Jenny Packham fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Entertainment/Getty Images for TRESemme)

A model walks the runway at the Jenny Packham fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Entertainment/Getty Images for TRESemme)

A model walks the runway at the Jenny Packham fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Entertainment/Getty Images for TRESemme)

A model walks the runway at the Jenny Packham fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Entertainment/Getty Images for TRESemme)

A model walks the runway at the Jenny Packham fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Entertainment/Getty Images for TRESemme)

A model walks the runway at the Jenny Packham fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Entertainment/Getty Images for TRESemme)

A model walks the runway at the Jenny Packham fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Entertainment/Getty Images for TRESemme)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham on December 25, 2013 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham on December 25, 2013 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham on December 25, 2013 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham on December 25, 2013 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Entertainment/Getty Images)