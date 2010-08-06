Jennifer Hudson, How She Really Went From a Size 16 to a Size 6, The Healthy Way!

Since she first appeared on American Idol in 2004, Jennifer Hudson has dropped an impressive five dress sizes. She looks great, she feels great and she has lost weight the healthy way, through a balanced diet and exercise with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. And now she’s done!

Hudson says in the recent issue of InStyle Makeover magazine that she is happy where she is at and doesn’t plan to drop any more pounds.

“I don’t want to lose any more weight, and you’re never going to see me skinny,” she told the mag.

Hudson had tried to lose weight before on more restrictive diets. “I would say, ‘I’m going to have skinless chicken and grilled fish and climb a mountain to work out.’ Who wants to do that? And then I’d gain it all back?” Hudson told the magazine. Then Hudson discovered Weight Watchers.

She credits the diet company with teaching her how to eat like a normal person.

“It’s not a diet. It’s really a way of living that teaches you better skills. This is for the normal person who wants to look better or feel better, but who still wants to indulge a little but. For years I felt like I could never have ice cream, but I can eat ice cream occasionally now.

But diet is only a part of Hudson’s weight loss regime. The star has also been working with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak.

Harley started the Oscar winner off with a 25-minute circuit-training routine of cardio, lunges, shoulder presses, and ab exercises five days a week. She eventually worked her way up to 50-minute routines with an additional 25 minutes of cardio!

As for her critics who think Jennifer looked better with more meat on her bones, she is just laughing them off.

“I’m going to keep my curves. I love me,” she said.

She’s even told her fiance David Otunga that he needs to get used to her new look.

“David doesn’t like change. he tells me I have no breasts anymore,” Hudson told the mag. “He tries to feed me.”