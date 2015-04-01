Niecy Nash attends the 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

attends the ‘Office Christmas Party’ film screening, New York, USA – 05 Dec 2016 (REX Shutterstock)

Jennifer Aniston covers Marie Claire’s December 2016 Issue

(Image Courtesy of Michelangelo Di Battista/Marie Claire)

Jennifer Aniston covers Marie Claire’s December 2016 Issue

(Image Courtesy of Michelangelo Di Battista/Marie Claire)

Jennifer Aniston covers Marie Claire’s December 2016 Issue

(Image Courtesy of Michelangelo Di Battista/Marie Claire)

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux go for a romantic dinner at ‘The Smile’ in New York on June 16, 2016 (SplashNews)

Jennifer Aniston cover’s People Magazine’s most beautiful woman cover in April 2016. (Courtesy of People Magazine)

Jennifer Aniston in the issue for April 2016 (Image Courtesy of Camilla Akrans/Harper’s Bazaar)

Jennifer Aniston in the issue for April 2016 (Image Courtesy of Camilla Akrans/Harper’s Bazaar)

Jennifer Aniston in the issue for April 2016 (Image Courtesy of Camilla Akrans/Harper’s Bazaar)

Jennifer Aniston & Mayim Bialik throwback photo. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber & Jennifer Aniston on November 11, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston attends the “She’s Funny That Way” LA Premiere on August 19, 2015. (SplashNews)

Jennifer Aniston & JJ Watt, July 13, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Actors Justin Theroux (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 22, 2015, CA. (Getty)

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 22, 2015, CA. (Getty)

Actress Jennifer Aniston poses in the press room at the 81st Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on February 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Actress Jennifer Aniston wears vintage John Galliano at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston in the February 2015 issue of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ (Courtesy of Ruven Afanador/The Hollywood Reporter)

Jennifer Aniston in the February 2015 issue of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ (Courtesy of Ruven Afanador/The Hollywood Reporter)

Jennifer Aniston in the February 2015 issue of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ (Courtesy of Ruven Afanador/The Hollywood Reporter)

Jennifer Aniston in the February 2015 issue of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ (Courtesy of Ruven Afanador/The Hollywood Reporter)

Jennifer Aniston in the February 2015 issue of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ (Courtesy of Ruven Afanador/The Hollywood Reporter)

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of Cinelou Films’ ‘Cake’ at ArcLight Cinemas on January 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Actress Jennifer Aniston wears Saint Laurent at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Justin Theroux (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend HBO’s Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 16th Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Post-Golden Globe Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Jennifer Aniston in the February 2015 issue of InStyle (Courtesy of InStyle/Michelangelo Di Battista)

Jennifer Aniston in Allure’s January 2014 issue (Courtesy of Michael Thompson/Allure)

Jennifer Aniston in Allure’s January 2014 issue (Courtesy of Michael Thompson/Allure)

Jennifer Aniston in Allure’s January 2014 issue (Courtesy of Michael Thompson/Allure)

Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Ellen Show’ (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Ellen Show’ (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Ellen Show’ (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Ellen Show’ (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Ellen Show’ (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of New Line Cinema’s ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 20, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of New Line Cinema’s ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 20, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston attends the Los Angeles premiere of New Line Cinema’s ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 20, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Buchan/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston attends the ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on November 13, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/WireImage)

Jennifer Aniston attends the UK Premiere of ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ at the Odeon West End on November 12, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/WireImage)

Jennifer Aniston graces Harper's BAZAAR's December/January cover (Courtesy of Melvin Sokolsky for Harper's BAZAAR)

Jennifer Aniston graces Harper's BAZAAR's December/January cover (Courtesy of Melvin Sokolsky for Harper's BAZAAR)

Jennifer Aniston graces Harper's BAZAAR's December/January cover (Courtesy of Melvin Sokolsky for Harper's BAZAAR)

Actress Jennifer Aniston attends the ‘Cake’ Press Conference during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 9, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Getty)

Jennifer Aniston in ‘Cake’ (Courtesy of Cinelou Films)

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of ‘Cake’ at The Elgin at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of ‘Cake’ at The Elgin at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

Jennifer Aniston (L) and actor Justin Theroux attend the ‘Cake’ cocktail reception presented by PANDORA Jewelry at West Bar on September 8, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for LTLA)

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of ‘Cake’ at The Elgin at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of ‘Cake’ at The Elgin at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of ‘Cake’ at The Elgin at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of ‘Cake’ at The Elgin at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of ‘Cake’ at The Elgin at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions’ ‘Life of Crime’ at ArcLight Cinemas on August 27, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions’ ‘Life of Crime’ at ArcLight Cinemas on August 27, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions’ ‘Life of Crime’ at ArcLight Cinemas on August 27, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston, in Dior Homme, attend ‘The Leftovers’ premiere at NYU Skirball Center on June 23, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Jennifer Aniston poses onstage at the ‘Life Of Crime’ Press Conference during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 14, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jag Gundu/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston of ‘We’re The Millers’ at the Cinestar cinema in Berlin, Germany on August 15, 2013. (FameFlyNet)

Jennifer Aniston attends the ‘We’re the Millers’ UK Premiere at The Odeon Leicester Square on Aug 14 (Bauer Griffin)

Jennifer Aniston attends the ‘We’re the Millers’ UK Premiere at The Odeon Leicester Square on Aug 14, 2014 (Tim P. Whitby/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston at the World Premiere of the Lifetime Original Movie event ‘Call Me Crazy in LA, California on April 16, 2013. (Splashnews)

Jennifer Aniston (Getty)

Jennifer Aniston at the People’s Choice Awards.

(Getty)

(Courtesy Of Glamour)

(Courtesy Of Glamour)

(Courtesy Of Glamour)

(Courtesy Of Glamour)

Actress Jennifer Aniston, in Burberry, attends the 40th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Shirley MacLaine held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2012 in Culver City, California.

(Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston (Courtesy of InStyle)

Jennifer Aniston (Courtesy of InStyle)

Jennifer Aniston (Courtesy of InStyle)

Jennifer Aniston (Courtesy of InStyle)

Jennifer Aniston (Courtesy of InStyle)

Jennifer Aniston opted for a strapless black Dolce & Gabbana mini at the SAG Awards on Jan. 29 in Hollywood, Calif.

Jennifer Aniston (AP Images)

Jennifer Aniston (FameFlynet)

Jennifer Aniston (FameFlynet)

Jennifer Aniston (FameFlynet)

Jennifer Aniston (FameFlynet)

Jennifer Aniston (FameFlynet)

Jennifer Aniston (FameFlynet)

Jennifer Aniston (FameFlynet)

Jennifer Aniston (AP Images)

Jennifer Aniston (FameFlynet)

Kristen Stewart wears Stella McCartney the Stella McCartney Autumn 2015 presentation on January 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston wears Gucci Spring 2015 tuxedo at the 20th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on January 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for A&E Network)

Singer Lorde wears Narciso Rodriguez at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Beyonce, NYC, Dec. 22, 2014 (SplashNews)

Actress Selena Gomez attends the 3rd Annual Unlikely Heroes Awards Dinner and Gala at Sofitel Hotel on November 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Buchan/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Model Gigi Hadid, in Prabal Gurung, attends the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Bella Thorne in Armani At 2015 People’s Choice Awards

Kendall Jenner at Interview Magazine’s fashion week party at The Hills in NYC on September 8, 2014 (Courtesy of Interview Magazine)

Victoria Justice fierce in Alice + Olivia floral as at the 2014 Nickelodeon HALO Awards in New York City(Getty)

Andrea Riseborough wears Escada Fal 2014 at the 20th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on January 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for BFCA)