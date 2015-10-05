Justin Bieber & Jayde Pierce

Flood waters surround a home October 4, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. South Carolina experiencied a record rainfall, with at leasrt 11.5 inches falling October 3. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber in Bora Bora (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber in Bora Bora (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce, Bora Bora, Oct. 4, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber, Bora Bora, Oct. 4, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce & Justin Bieber, May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce & Justin Bieber, May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce & Justin Bieber, May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce & Justin Bieber, May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce & Justin Bieber, May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce & Justin Bieber at Penthouse in West Hollywood on May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce & Justin Bieber at Penthouse in West Hollywood on May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce & Justin Bieber, May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce & Justin Bieber, May 17, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Jayde Pierce & Justin Bieber (Courtesy of SnapChat)

Jayde Pierce (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jayde Pierce (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber (SplashNews)

Justin Bieber (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber (Courtesy of Youtube)

Justin Bieber, September 01, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Bieber performs during 2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival at Jones Beach Theater on August 23, 2015 in NY. (Getty Images)

Justin Bieber shows off his skateboarding skills outside a studio on July 22, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. He was filming FOX’s Knock Knock Live. (FameFlyNet)

Justin Bieber goes skateboarding in Santa Monica, CA on July 22, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Jennifer Lawrence is seen giving Aziz Ansari a piggyback ride as they arrive at their hotel for the night in downtown New York City. October 11, 2015 (INFPhoto.com)

Bella Hadid spotted in New York City on October 9, 2015. (FameFlynet)

Reality stars Caitlyn Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are spotted out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California on October 8, 2015. It’s been announced that Caitlyn will be honored with the Glamour Magazine Woman Of The Year award.

Rita Ora peforms at the Sexy Fish in London on October 08, 2015. (SplashNews)

Blake Lively spotted on the set of an untitled Woody Allen project on October 7, 2015 . (FameFlyNet)

Lady Gaga out and about on October 07, 2015. (FameFlyNet)

Rita Ora arrives at Heathrow airport in London on October 7, 2015. (FameFly Net)

Kendall Jenner out during Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2015. (FameFly Net)

Caitlyn & Kylie Jenner out in Calabasas on Oct. 5, 2015. (Pacific Coast News)

Kendall Jenner out in Paris on October 5, 2015. (FameFlyNet)

Kylie Jenner and a friend out shopping at Neiman Marcus in Woodland Hills, California on October 4, 2015.

Boss Nails star Dana Cody hit the W Hotel in Hollywood last night for the opening of Art Hearts Fashion part of #LAFW . She wore her BFF’s Blac Chyna’s label #88Fin for the carpet appearance.

A$AP Rocky stops by the Samsung Level Stage in the Samsung Galaxy Owner’s Lounge during ACL Festival.

Alyssa Milano shopping for the new Curél Itch Defense Body Wash in LA (Michael Simon)

Olivia Holt spotted out in NYC wearing a Madden Girl for Kohl's military jacket with fringed boots (Michael Simon)

Kristen Chenoweth enjoys a cocktail at SixtyFive Bar at the top of 30 Rock in NYC (Michael Simon)

Christina Milian dined at The ONE Group’s celebrity hotspot STK Miami while in town shooting her new music video “Do It”.

Empire cast member and journalist Sharon Carpenter spotted doing a photo shoot at The SKINnY Bar & Lounge in NYC

On Wednesday, October 7th, AOL unveils an all-new episode of its breakout hit Making a Scene With James Franco, the innovative ten-episode comedy showcasing James Franco's reinterpretation of the most iconic moments and characters in entertainment. Through mashups of two of TVs most iconic series and satirical takes on genre, this one-of-a-kind series subverts expectations and create highly innovative and endearingly unusual productions. The digital comedy continues its sophomore run with "Modern Thrones," a wholly unique mashup of the Emmy-winning epic "Game of Thrones" and the oft-seen mockumentary-style sitcom. This all-new episode of Making a Scene will be available beginning Wednesday, October 7th at midnight ET on AOL: http://www.aol.com/makingascene. All-new episodes of the series will subsequently be released every Wednesday.

Rihanna and Richie Akiva at the 1OAK Pop-Up Event in honor of Richie Akiva's Birthday.

Rocsi Diaz helped announce the winners of the Rising Creators Project Programming Competition with the help of The National Hispanic Media Coalition and BabyFirst on Tuesday, October 6, 2015. For more information, please be sure to visit http://www.babyfirsttv.com.

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 02: Country music artist, Easton Corbin helped Malibu celebrate the Best Summer Ever at the Malibu¨ Rum Beach House at Live NationÕs Route 91 festival on October 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Malibu)

Christina Milian picks up Skylanders SuperChargers for her daughter and nephew dressed as Kaos for Halloween.

> CREDIT: Michael Simon

Hollywood’s biggest A-Listers stepped out last night to show their support at Operation Smile’s 2015 LA Smile Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Kate Upton, Nasim Pedrad, Whitney Cummings, Natasha Bedingfield, Geena Davis and Rosario Dawson stopped to take a group photo at the prestigious gala that raised over 1.1 million.

Terrence Howard and "wifee" Miranda Howard (according to his new Instagram account started two weeks ago) attended The Latest Spin charity event at AnQi in Orange County (www.anqibistro.com) this past Saturday night (10/3). Terrence and Miranda have become close friends with the An family – owners of leading restaurant and hospitality group, House of AN, which includes the world renowned Crustacean Beverly Hills and OC hotspot AnQi – and were recently introduced to the S.P.I.N. organization by House of AN CEO, Elizabeth An. In support of the event, Terrence personally offered a priceless auction item open to the public, to benefit S.P.I.N. which he introduced on stage Saturday night: spend a day on set with Terrence Howard, including a once-in-a-lifetime walk-on guest appearance on his Fox #1-rated show, Empire, in Chicago. The walk-on guest appearance will be in a scene with Terrence himself.

STAMFORD, Conn., October 05, 2015 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announced today that tickets to the pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania 32, will go on sale Friday, November 6 at 10 AM Eastern/9 AM Central. WrestleMania 32 will take place Sunday, April 3, 2016 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX, and will be broadcast live around the world on WWE Network. Ticket prices range from $18-$1,180 (taxes included). There will also be a limited number of "Gold Circle" VIP Packages available for $2,360 (taxes included). The Gold Circle packages include seating in the first eight rows ringside, a Gold Circle VIP Stadium Entrance, and a commemorative WrestleMania 32 take-home folding chair. Tickets can be purchased through all Ticketmaster outlets, http://www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000, or at the AT&T Stadium Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.

Ambassador Melanne Verveer, Diane von Furstenberg, CBS This Morning’s Norah O’Donnell, and Kim Azzarelli, left to right, pose for a photo backstage before the “Fast Forward: How Women Can Achieve Power and Purpose” panel discussion at Hunter College, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015 in New York. The event marks the launch of Verveer and Azzarelli’s book, “Fast Forward: How Women Can Achieve Power and Purpose.” (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Seneca Women/AP Images)

Kegan Schouwenburg, SOLS CEO with Kristen Taekman as she is fitted for the new SOLS Flex insole (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SOLS)

John Starks, former New York Knicks player with the new SOLS insole, SOLS Flex (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SOLS)

Actor Vincent Piazza is fitted for the new SOLS insole, SOLS Flex (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SOLS)

Elayne Boosler received the 'Giant of Comedy' award during the 2015 Cabo Comedy Festival, which was sponsored by the Los Cabos Toursim Board. Whitney Port ("The Hills") also attended a show with her bachelorette party in tow.

While visiting LA, Boss Nails star Dana Cody hit up LA Fashion Week’s premier event “Art Hearts Fashion” at Taglyan Complex.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Milan Christopher and Waddie G dining at KTCHN Restaurant on October 7th.

The New Nintendo 3DS XL is THE gaming system to beat all others this holiday season. Nintendo's newest handheld gaming device is the must have tech gift for a gamer, or even someone who is in need of constant entertainment on the go. This recently updated version of the 3DS XL not only promises improved features such as face tracking capabilities and amiibo functionality, but also offers internet browsing and Netflix viewing! Play some of your favorite games such as Mario Kart 7, Super Mario 3D Land, and Super Smash Bros. whether you're travelling on vacation or cozied in bed on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Kids, teens, and adults alike will be clamoring for this hot new item.

The New Nintendo 3DS XL is THE gaming system to beat all others this holiday season. Nintendo's newest handheld gaming device is the must have tech gift for a gamer, or even someone who is in need of constant entertainment on the go. This recently updated version of the 3DS XL not only promises improved features such as face tracking capabilities and amiibo functionality, but also offers internet browsing and Netflix viewing! Play some of your favorite games such as Mario Kart 7, Super Mario 3D Land, and Super Smash Bros. whether you're travelling on vacation or cozied in bed on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Kids, teens, and adults alike will be clamoring for this hot new item.

The New Nintendo 3DS XL is THE gaming system to beat all others this holiday season. Nintendo's newest handheld gaming device is the must have tech gift for a gamer, or even someone who is in need of constant entertainment on the go. This recently updated version of the 3DS XL not only promises improved features such as face tracking capabilities and amiibo functionality, but also offers internet browsing and Netflix viewing! Play some of your favorite games such as Mario Kart 7, Super Mario 3D Land, and Super Smash Bros. whether you're travelling on vacation or cozied in bed on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Kids, teens, and adults alike will be clamoring for this hot new item.

Dr. Oz and wife Lisa showing their support at The American Turkish Society 2015 Gala at The Pierre on October 6th. (photo credit: Owen Hoffmann)

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga hosts the Bowlmor Green Brook Grand Opening Party in New Jersey. (Courtesy of Bowlmor)

Melissa Gorga rolls a strike at the Bowlmor Green Brook Grand Opening Party in New Jersey. (Courtesy of Bowlmor)

Ayesha Curry joined The Maxximizers at a T.J.Maxx event in NYC on September 28, 2015, helping to recognize remarkable things that women do every day.

1OAK Owner Darren Dzienciol celebrated his 30th birthday with one of the most epic parties of the year at 1OAK LA. The West Hollywood hot spot was transformed into disco heaven where guests were transported to a scene straight out of "Saturday Night Fever" from the moment they walked in. Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio arrived hand-in-hand with fiancé Jamie Mazur shining in her glitzy purple romper. Also spotted at the exclusive private event, was actor Zach Braff who was mesmerized by one of the beautiful models dressed in 70s fashion swirling around in roller skates on the custom illuminated LED dance floor. With girlfriend Kylie Jenner by his side, Tyga jumped in the DJ booth situated underneath a massive disco ball to perform his chart-topping hits including "Stimulated", "Master Suite" and "Glitta". To close out the night, Tyga led the entire room as they sang “Happy Birthday” to the man of the evening.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the book release of Liz Goldwyn’s historical fiction Sporting Guide, at the LA Athletic Club in Los Angeles. Those in attendance included Francesca Amfitheatrof (Design Director, Tiffany & Co.), Marisa Tomei, Selma Blair, Camilla Belle, Gillian Jacobs, Dita Von Teese, Mia Maestro and many others. Dressed in Tiffany & Co. jewels were, of course, Francesca and Liz as well as Marisa Tomei, Sam Taylor Johnson, Mia Maestro, Sarah Bolger, Gillian Jacobs and DJ Tennessee Thomas

Friday at Tao Nightclub hip hop artist Silentó hosted the night with a special performance for club goers. The “Watch Me” star fueled up at Tao Asian Bistro with a group of friends before heading up to the packed nightclub. Taking to the stage, he kicked off his set with the smash hit “Watch Me” prompting the crowd to break out into the song’s signature dance. The recording artist then entertained the room with a selection of new singles.

Bellacures Nail Salon honors Tippi Hedren at the “Believe, Achieve, Empower” event at Bellacures Brentwood.