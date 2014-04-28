Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy on Vacation on June 20, 2016. (Courtesy of Beyonce/Beyonce.com)

Jay Z & Beyonce attend Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz, April 30, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jay Z and Beyonce perform during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, in Cleveland, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Clinton's campaign is turning to a series of star-studded free concerts in swing states to try and energize young and minority voters. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Jay Z and Beyonce perform during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, in Cleveland, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Clinton's campaign is turning to a series of star-studded free concerts in swing states to try and energize young and minority voters. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Beyonce & Jay Z Dance & Kiss Sweetly At Made In America Festival on Sept 5th, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Beyonce and Jay Z wear matching grey suits at the ‘Hands Of Stone’ Premiere on August 22, 2016 (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Beyonce at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, London. On the July 9, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Pusha T New Single ft Jay Z on May 31, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Beyonce & Jay Z in London On

October 15th, 2014. (REX/Shutterstock)

Jay-Z and Rihanna performing at the

BBC Radio 1 Hackney Weekend 2012, Hackney Marshes, London, Britain. June 23rd, 2012. (REX/Shutterstock)

Wednesday March 2, 2016; Jay Z and Beyonce’ out at the Clippers game.The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by the final score of 103-98 at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles,CA. (SplashNews)

Jay Z, left, and Beyonce watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Jay Z, left, and Beyonce watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Jay Z, left, and Beyonce watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Beyonce, Jay Z, Capri, Italy, Sept. 9, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Beyonce & Jay Z with

Freddie Gray’s family (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jay-Z and Beyonce hold hands on the streets of NYC after attending Kanye West’s fashion show in NYC on Feb. 12 (Splashnews)

Beyonce & Jay Z during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce & Jay Z during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Courtesy of CBS)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy pet a tiger in Thailand (Courtesy of Instagram)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy vacation in Iceland for Jay Z’s 45th birthday on Dec. 24, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy, Nov. 4, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the Brooklyn Nets home opener at Barclays Center. Tuesday, November 3rd, 2014. (Splashnews)

Beyonce & Jay Z October 7, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy, October 7, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce & Jay Z October 7, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy, October 7, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Blue Ivy & Jay Z October 7, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy, October 7, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce & Blue Ivy, October 7, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy, October 7, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy, October 7, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Blue Ivy & Jay Z October 7, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce Knowles and her husband Jay-Z visit a private property with their daughter Blue Ivy on October 2, 2014 in Paris, France (FameFlyNet)

Beyonce Knowles and her husband Jay-Z visit a private property with their daughter Blue Ivy on October 2, 2014 in Paris, France (FameFlyNet)

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy, September 19, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyoncé & Jay Z in Corsica, Sept. 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyoncé & Jay Z in Corsica, Sept. 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyoncé & Jay Z in Corsica, Sept. 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce)

Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z visit the Eiffel Tower to have diner at Jules Vernes Restaurant on September 15, 2014 in Paris, France (SplashNews)

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the ‘On The Run Tour: Beyonce And Jay-Z’ at the Stade de France on September 12, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Myrna Suarez/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the ‘On The Run Tour: Beyonce And Jay-Z’ at the Stade de France on September 12, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Myrna Suarez/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the ‘On The Run Tour: Beyonce And Jay-Z’ at the Stade de France on September 12, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Myrna Suarez/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy catch a flight out Nice, France on September 10, 2014 (FameFlyNet)

Beyonce Knowles, her husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy enjoy a trip to the Picasso museum on September 9, 2014 in Antibes, France (FameFlynet)

Beyonce Knowles, her husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy enjoy a trip to the Picasso museum on September 9, 2014 in Antibes, France (FameFlyNet)

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z enjoying their vacation in Portofino, Italy on September 6, 2014 (FameFlyNet)

Beyonce and Jay Z have lunch with their family and friends in Cannes, France before heading back to their mega yacht on September 8, 2014 (FameFlyNet)

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z enjoying their vacation in Portofino, Italy on September 6, 2014 (FameFlyNet)

Beyonce Knowles (R) and rapper Jay-Z attend American Eagle Outfitters Celebrates The Budweiser Made in America Music Festival during day 2 at Los Angeles Grand Park on August 31, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Entertainment/Getty Images for American Eagle)

Beyonce Knowles (R) and rapper Jay-Z attend American Eagle Outfitters Celebrates The Budweiser Made in America Music Festival during day 2 at Los Angeles Grand Park on August 31, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Entertainment/Getty Images for American Eagle)

Rapper Jay-Z, singer Beyonce and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are seen watching Steve Aoki’s set during day 2 of the Made in America Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park on August 31, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend day 2 of the 2014 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park on August 31, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Entertainment/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

Jay-Z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter onstage at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Beyonce onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage)

Beyonce, Jay Z and Blue Ivy, go-martin in Torrance, CA, Aug, 15, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce.com)

Beyonce, Jay Z and Blue Ivy, go-cartin in Torrance, CA, Aug, 15, 2014 (Courtesy of Beyonce.com)

Beyonce posted this picture to Instagram on July 26, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter, & Beyonce, July 21, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jay-Z and Beyonce perform during opening night of the ‘On The Run Tour: Beyonce And Jay-Z’ at Sun Life Stadium on June 25, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)

Jay-Z and Beyonce perform during opening night of the ‘On The Run Tour: Beyonce And Jay-Z’ at Sun Life Stadium on June 25, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)

Jay-Z and Beyonce are all smiles when out and about in NYC, June 4, 2014 (SplashNews)

Beyonce and Jay Z, Watch the Throne trailer, (Courtesy of VEVO)

Jay-Z and Beyonce attend Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at the Barclays Center on May 12, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City (Photo by Elsa/Sport/Getty Images)

Jay-Z and Beyonce attend Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at the Barclays Center on May 12, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City (Photo by Elsa/Sport/Getty Images)

Jay Z & Beyonce attends the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Beyonce & Jay Z (Courtesy of Instagram)

Beyonce and Jay-Z leaving Mason House nightclub in London on March 1, 2014 (SplashNews)

Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles at the Arts Club, London, March 6, 2014 (SplashNews)

Beyonce & Jay Z (Courtesy of Instagram)

Beyonce & Jay Z at the 2014 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 26 (Getty)

Beyonce & Jay Z at the 2014 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 26 (Getty)

Jay Z & Beyonce attends the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

Jay Z & Beyonce attends the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Beyonce & Jay Z attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)

Beyonce & Jay Z (Courtesy of Instagram)

Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyonce and Jay Z (Larry Busacca/ Getty Images Entertainment/ Getty)

Beyonce and Jay-Z out on a movie date to watch ‘Iron Man 3’ in Battery Park in New York City, New York on June 2, 2013. (FameFlyNet)

Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyonce & Jay Z (Getty)

Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyonce and Jay-Z make first public appearance together at NY Knicks game, NYC

Lea Michele at “Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return” premiere on May 3 (SplashNews)

Taylor Swift seen wearing a dress designed by actress Zoey Deschanel while leaving the gym in New York City, New York on May 2, 2014. (FameFlyNet)

Lea Michele and the cast of ‘Glee’ seen filming at the Burbank Mall on May 1, 2014. (FameFlyNet)

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving for tonights ‘American Idol’ show in Hollywood, California on May 1, 2014. (FameFlyNet)

Jennifer Lopez, wearing a geometric pattern dress, heads into a taping of ‘American Idol,’ LA, CA (PacificCoastNews)

Kim kardashian leaves hotel Meurice in Paris to flight back to USA, May 1, 2014 (SplashNews)

Kim Kardashian out shopping at Lanvin together in Paris, France on April 30, 2014. (FameFlyNet)

Kim Kardashian arriving in Paris, April 30, 2014. (SplashNews)

Emma Stone on “Good Morning America” April 29 (Fameflynet)

Kylie Jenner grabs some ice cream in Beverly Hills, April 28, 2014. (SplashNews)

Rihanna enjoys a nice Spring day out with a friend in New York City, April 28, 2014. (FameFlyNet)

Taylor Swift spotted out and about in New York City, New York on April 28, 2014. (FameFlyNet)

Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld out and about in New York City

Date of Picture: 04/28/2014 (SplashNews)

Rita Ora, NYC with her boyfriend Calvin Harris, April 27, 2014 (SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner posts a new instagram beautiful selfie on April 27, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Zendaya performs at the 2014 Radio Disney Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California (Courtesy of Disney Channel)

Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant and Nightclub at MGM Grand celebrated its one-year anniversary with non-stop festivities, and in attendance of the monumental affair was Hollywood power couple Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, joined with family and friends including Gwen’s brother, Todd Stefani and his wife Jenner, and longtime friend and well-known hairstylist, Danilo. Following the birth of their newest addition Apollo Bowie Flynn in February, the couple enjoyed a night out alongside talented artists including Tiësto, Questlove and more as they toasted to Hakkasan Las Vegas' big milestone. Photo: Al Powers of Powers Imagery, LLC

Ryan Serhant (center) with Director of Operations Ettore Ceraso (left) and General Manager David Rehrmann (right) at Davio’s Manhattan after a TV Shoot

On Saturday night, the cast of ABC's Nashville performed during the St. Jude Country Music Marathon & Half Marathon post-race concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Stars Charles "Chip" Esten, Clare Bowen, Sam Palladio, Lennon and Maisy Stella, Chris Carmack and Charley Rose performed in front of more than 30,000 runners and participants in the evening following the 15th annual St. Jude Country Music Marathon & Half Marathon. Rising star, Chase Rice opened up the showcase as thousands of fans united under one roof to enjoy traditional country music.

Rappers Consequence and Ja Rule seen at Rumorz on Long Island on Saturday April 26 discussing a forthcoming collaboration. (Photo credit Daryl Polk)

Gabourey Sidibe & Isaac Mizrahi share a laugh at the Good Shepherd Services Spring Party hosted by Isaac Mizrahi at Stage 37 on April 24.

Multi-tasking Karina Smirnoff was spotted picking up Nair Sprays

Away Moroccan Argan Oil in LA.

CREDIT: Michael Simon

JAKE AND THE NEVER LAND PIRATES – Tiffani Thiessen and daughter Harper met Jake of “Jake and the Never Land Pirates” at Disney’s California Adventure today. Thiessen voices the recurring role of Misty the Wonderful Witch in the hit Disney Junior series.

Last night to a sold-out crowd, SHOWTIME hosted a private panel discussion with the cast and executive producers of their hit drama series, "Ray Donovan" at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in NoHo Arts District, CA. Audience members were treated to a lively and insightful conversation with creator and executive producer ANN BIDERMAN, LIEV SCHREIBER (Ray Donovan), PAULA MALCOMSON (Abby Donovan), 2014 Golden Globe® winner JON VOIGHT for his role as Mickey Donovan, ELLIOTT GOULD (Ezra Goodman), executive producer MARK GORDON, DASH MIHOK (Bunchy Donovan), EDDIE MARSAN (Terry Donovan), POOCH HALL (Daryll), KATE MOENNIG (Lena), STEVEN BAUER (Avi) and executive producer BRYAN ZURIFF.

Last night, Selita Ebanks came out to support her childhood friend Ricky Smith's first official fundraiser for R.A.K.E (Random Acts of Kindness) with live band karaoke at Bounce Sporting Club. Travie McCoy, of Gym Class Heroes, wowed the crowd by giving an impromptu karaoke performance, singing old school hip hop songs such as "Hypnotize", "Paul Revere", "LA Di Da Di," and a live rendition of his hit "I Want to Be a Billionaire." At the end of the night, despite insisting that she wasn't going to sing, Selita Ebanks grabbed the mic to belt her own version of "No Woman No Cry."

Jamie King leaves her shoes at home for TOMS One Day Without Shoes event held to raise awareness about children's health and education needs (Courtesy of Michael Simon)

Kristin Cavallari was recently spotted wearing these "Allure" booties from her shoe line, Kristin Cavallari by Chinese Laundry. The mother-to-be showed off her fabulous pregnancy style while shopping for her baby's "coming home from the hospital" outfit. Get Kristin's exact boots seen above for $169.95 on http://www.chineselaundry.com!

Cheryl Burke was all smiles as Mark Ballas gave her a birthday kiss on the cheek at her 30th birthday celebration at Aventine Trattoria in Hollywood, where guests enjoyed CIROC Sangria made with Porter & Plot wine.

Giancarlo Esposito celebrated his Hollywood Walk of Fame star early, on Monday night with a party hosted by friends and colleagues. They surprised the Emmy nominated actor with a Cold Stone Creamery cake featuring a photo of him, and dined at Craig's in West Hollywood. Esposito, best known for his roles in Revolution and Breaking Bad, received his star Tuesday morning.

Marlee Matlin poses with Michael Buckley, Ruthie Davis, Robert Stock and William Sweedler at the 36th Annual AAFA American Image Awards, where Robert Graham was honored as Menswear Brand of the Year and William Sweedler was honored as Man of the Year, on April 29, 2014 in New York City. Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Jessica Biel sipping on Vita Coco while running errands in her nightgown last weekend in Los Angeles, CA

(Courtesy Of National Photo Group)

LUCHA VaVOOM–the acclaimed and mind-blowing Mexican masked wrestling/burlesque/comedy ensemble–as their wildly popular CINCO DE MAYAN SPECTACULAR shows return tonight (5/1) and tomorrow (5/2) at The Mayan in downtown Los Angeles. This two-night engagement celebrating Cinco de Mayo will feature the U.S. debut of Guadalara electro cumbia combo, Los Masters Plus and all the unhinged antics that only Lucha VaVOOM can provide., including: Lucha Libre, burlesque, mariachis, gun-toting folkloricos, Aztec dancers, crazy chickens, free donkey photo booth, tequila and much more. For tickets and more, please visit http://www.luchavavoom.com

Everyone wonders how these celebrity moms like Courteney Cox and Brooke Shields do it all… juggling their career, family, travel and all the while keeping so fit? One of the best kept Hollywood secrets, Yogen Früz, the healthy snack that can be enjoyed by both mother and child! Yogen Früz (www.yogenfruz.com), is the perfect frozen yogurt alternative with delectable flavors like Coconut Madness, Lychee Green Tea, Tropical Storm and for those with a sweet tooth, Chocolate Bananarama! It is a natural source of protein and calcium, and contains probiotics…all for under 150 calories! Just what every person needs to help stay full, but stay healthy! Also, Yogen Fruz now serves Greek yogurt that contains probiotics to help support a healthy digestive system and immunity. Probiotics are good living bacteria cultures, which when consumed, have beneficial effects on health. So next time you're in the mood for delicious frozen goodness, treat yourself to Yogen Fruz greek yogurt, the healthy alternative treat!