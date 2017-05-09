Below Deck Mediterranean (Courtesy of Bravo & Oxygen Media)

Anderson Cooper rolling his eyes at KellyAnne Conway (Courtesy of Twitter)

The White House releases a letter about the termination of FBI Director James Comey

(Image Courtesy of The White House)

Donald Trump’s letter of termination to FBI Director James Comey

(Image Courtesy of the White House)

Attorney General, Jeff Sessions’s letter to Donald Trump about the termination of FBI Director James Comey

(Image Courtesy of The White House)

Memorandum for the Attorney General regarding James Comey

(Image Courtesy of the White House)

Memorandum for the Attorney General regarding James Comey

(Image Courtesy of the White House)

Memorandum for the Attorney General regarding James Comey

(Image Courtesy of the White House)

James Comey addresses a crowd

(REX/Shutterstock)

James Comey ahead of testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing

(REX/Shutterstock)

James Comey testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing

(REX/Shutterstock)

FBI Director James Comey addresses the Intelligence & National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner

(REX/Shutterstock)

FBI Director James Comey shakes hands with Sen. Richard Blumenthal

(REX/Shutterstock)

James Comey addresses a crowd

(REX/Shutterstock)

James Comey & National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers

(REX/Shutterstock)

James Comey gets sworn in before testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing

(REX/Shutterstock)

Toluca

(REX/Shutterstock)

Toluca

(REX/Shutterstock)

Toluca

(REX/Shutterstock)

Toluca

(REX/Shutterstock)

Toluca

(REX/Shutterstock)

Toluca

(REX/Shutterstock)