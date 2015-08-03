Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Pics

Kevin Garrett attends the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball hosted by Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation at The Barker Hanger on December 10, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation)

From exciting moments — like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s major PDA — to the devastating stories — like Russell Armstrong’s suicide, here are the 12 most shocking relationship stories of the summer! There hasn’t been a dull moment this summer! The season started with fun moments, like the MTV Movie Awards, and finished off with shocking stories like Will Smith and Jade Pinkett‘s possible separation. When it comes to the summer 2011, what story surprised YOU the most? Vote!

During the MTV Movie Awards in June, Robert Pattinson shocked fans by kissing Taylor Lautner instead of Kristen Stewart! Click here to read more!

Taylor Lautner hugged his ex, Taylor Swift, at her concert in Los Angeles last week. Will they get back together? Click to see photos!

Kim Kardashian shocked fans by quickly becoming engaged to Kris Humphries and then tying the knot after less than nine months of dating! Click to read more!

Leonardo DiCaprio broke up with his ex, Bar Rafaeli, and quickly began hooking up with Blake Lively, who is 12 years his junior. Click to read more about their love!

Jada Pinkett Smith and Marc Anthony reportedly got “close” on the set of HawthorNE leaving people to believe she sparked Jennifer and Marc’s split! Click here to read the story!

Taylor Armstrong’s estranged husband shocked the world when he committed suicide by hanging himself to death in August. Click to read the sad story!

Kat Von D and Jesse James announced their split almost as quickly as they got together! However, they quickly reconciled and have since become engaged again. Click to read story!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez shocked their fans by showing off major PDA during their trip to Hawaii! Click to see pics!

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez shockingly split in July, leaving everyone scratching their heads trying to figure out what broke them up. Click to read more!

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver announced their split earlier in the summer. Then news quickly spread of Arnold’s love child with the couple’s long-time housekeeper! Click to read about this scandal!