Heath Ledger

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jacqueline Laurita

(Courtesy of Bravo)

Jacqueline Laurita

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jacqueline Laurita

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jacqueline Laurita

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jacqueline Laurita

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jacqueline Laurita

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jaqueline Laurita

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaqueline Laurita

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaqueline Laurita

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Jacqueline & Chris Laurita (Courtesy of The Little Kernel)

Chris Laurita (Courtesy of The Little Kernel)

Danielle Staub and boyfriend, Marty Caffrey on Jan. 14 at their home in Edgewater, NJ. Their “New Beginnings” housewarming party and birthday party for Marty (Courtesy of HollywoodLife)

Danielle Staub and boyfriend, Marty Caffrey on Jan. 14 at their home in Edgewater, NJ. Their “New Beginnings” housewarming party and birthday party for Marty (Courtesy of HollywoodLife)

Danielle Staub and boyfriend, Marty Caffrey on Jan. 14 at their home in Edgewater, NJ. Their “New Beginnings” housewarming party and birthday party for Marty (Courtesy of HollywoodLife)

Danielle Staub & Marty Caffrey (Courtesy of Instagram)

Danielle Staub & Marty Caffrey (Courtesy of Instagram)

Danielle Staub & Marty Caffrey (Courtesy of Instagram)

Danielle Staub & Marty Caffrey (Courtesy of Instagram)

Danielle Staub & Marty Caffrey (Courtesy of Instagram)

Danielle Staub & Marty Caffrey (Courtesy of Instagram)

Danielle Staub & Marty Caffrey (Courtesy of Instagram)

Danielle Staub & Marty Caffrey (Courtesy of Instagram)