Marc-Andre Fleury (AP Images)
Brendan Smith Detroit Red Wings defenseman (REX/Shutterstock)
Chris Kunitz Pittsburgh Penguins (REX/Shutterstock)
Pittsburgh Penguins’s Ian Cole and Blue Jackets’ Scott Hartnell (REX/Shutterstock)
Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (REX/Shutterstock)
Boston Bruins center Ryan Spooner (REX/Shutterstock)
Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid (REX/Shutterstock)
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (REX/Shutterstock)
Dallas Stars left wing Patrick Sharp and Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (REX/Shutterstock)
Philadelphia Flyers’s Wayne Simmonds (REX/Shutterstock)
Boston Bruins defenseman Rob O’Gara (REX/Shutterstock)
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus (REX/Shutterstock)
Pittsburgh Penguins’s Evgeni Malkin (REX/Shutterstock)
Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Irwin (REX/Shutterstock)
ittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (REX/Shutterstock)
Jason Spezza & Sidney Crosby (REX/Shutterstock)
Wayne Simmonds (AP Images)
Chris Higgins (AP Images)
David Runblad (Courtesy of Tumblr)
Alen Wennberg (Courtesy of Tumblr)
Henrik Lundqvist (Courtesy of Tumblr)
Kris Letang (Courtesy of NHL)
Niklas Hjalmarsson (Courtesy of NHL)
Ryan Kesler (Courtesy of NHL)
Taylor Pyatt (Courtesy of NHL)
Tyler Seguin (Courtesy of NHL)
Sophia Grace attends the iHeart Radio Music Awards on April 03, 2016 in LA. (REX/Shutterstock)
Rosie Grace & Sophia Grace attend the American Music Awards on November 22, 2015 in LA. (REX/Shutterstock)
Sophia Grace Brownlee attends the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 12, 2016 in LA. (REX/Shutterstock)
Internet sensation 11 year old Sophia Grace Brownlee has had over 47 millions views and alongside her dancing cousin, Rosie McClleland, they have made regular appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On behalf of Ellen they have interviewed Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Britney Spears. Sophia recently released her single ‘Best Friends’ which has already received 7 million views. (REX/Shutterstock)
Sophia Grace Brownlee (R) and Rosie Grace McClelland attends Nickelodeon’s 27th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sophia Grace. (Getty Images)
Sophia Grace. (Image Courtesy of EllenTube)
Sophia Grace. (Image Courtesy of EllenTube)