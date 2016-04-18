Internet sensation 11 year old Sophia Grace Brownlee has had over 47 millions views and alongside her dancing cousin, Rosie McClleland, they have made regular appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On behalf of Ellen they have interviewed Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Britney Spears. Sophia recently released her single ‘Best Friends’ which has already received 7 million views. (REX/Shutterstock)