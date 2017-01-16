Hottest Celebrity Pics This Week Of Jan. 16-22: Shailene Woodley & More

Amanda Peet arrives at the Elle Women in Television in Los Angeles, USA – 14 Jan 2017 (REX Shutterstock)

Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner filming 'Ocean's 8', NYC, Jan. 16, 2017 (SplashNews)

Shailene Woodley attends the Elle Women in Television on Jan. 15, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

DJ Ruckus kept the crowd on their feet all night long as he kicked-off his residency at Marquee Las Vegas Friday night (Image Courtesy of Marquee Las Vegas)

It was quite the birthday celebration last night in Las Vegas for Mad Men’s leading lady, January Jones. Before she begins filming her new role in X-Men, Jones took some time to let her hair down with her two sisters and 5 girlfriends. The ladies started the party at CliQue Bar & Lounge where she rocked a revealing star printed little black dress. Jones turned heads as she made her way to LIGHT Nightclub just after midnight. While at their VIP table, the group sipped on bottles of bud light and Don Julio tequila shots before the screens erupted in a glowing Happy Birthday message and a customized cake was presented with a parade of sparklers.

Mario Batali tackles Game Day eats with TABASCO® Sauce (Michael Simon)

At Shay & Ivy, Executive Chef Brad Warner has created a menu featuring Progressive American cuisine, with accessible and simple preparations. The restaurant features a well-curated cocktail program with high-quality ingredients and spirits, fresh-pressed juices and a premiere coffee program.

Billy Blanks on set shooting workouts for his new TaeBo® streaming video on demand website taebotoday.com (Michael Simon)

Jerry O’Connell gives a new meaning to “man’s best friend” during the filming of the AKC National Championship Dog Show presented by Royal Canin (the show premieres on Hallmark Channel on Jan.23) (Michael Simon)

Minka Kelly gets a sneak peak of the newest Burt`s Bees lip color at an event in Los Angeles (Michael Simon)

Creative Director of LaPalme Magazine Derek Warburton, Singer Bleona Qereti, WWE Alum Ariane Andrew and Singer Kristine Elezaj gathered to celebrate Celebrity Publicist Matt Dillon’ 33rd Birthday at LA hotspot Taste on Melrose.

"American Idol" veteran Randy Jackson was in party mode at the Liaison Restaurant + Lounge Private Opening Reception on January 12, 2017.

Model Shaun Ross exemplifying "patterns on patterns" as he posed at the Liaison Restaurant + Lounge Private Opening Reception.

"Shahs of Sunset" star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi was in party mode at the Liaison Restaurant + Lounge Private Opening Reception

Inside of the Liaison Restaurant + Lounge Private Opening Reception.

Jeremy Piven enjoying an exclusive first look of Liaison Restaurant + Lounge at their Private Opening Reception on January 12, 2017.

Courtney Taylor. (Image Courtesy of Facebook)

Jessie Taylor. (Image Courtesy of Facebook)

Jolee Taylor. (Image Courtesy of Facebook)

Larry Taylor. (Image Courtesy of Facebook)