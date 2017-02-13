Hottest Celebrity Pics This Week Of Feb. 13-19: Kylie Jenner & More

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are seen dining at Cabone restaurant in New York for a Valentines day meal on Feb. 14, 2017 (SplashNews)

Kim Kardashian touches down in NYC on Feb. 13, 2017 (FameFlyNet)

Actor John Travolta (L) and recording artist Lady Gaga attend Interscope’s Grammy After Party with Lady Gaga at the Peppermint Club on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Kylie Jenner out & about in NYC on Feb. 12, 2017 (FameFlyNet)

Whitney Port posted her Valentine's Day essentials; GREEN & BLACK'S chocolates paired with personal love notes on Feb. 9, 2017 (Whitney Port's Instagram)

Olivia Culpo leaving NYC hotspot Kola House after dinner with friends (Michael Simon)

Skylar Grey celebrates Absolut Lime by putting social causes into the limelight with her #RefreshTheTalk clutch on the Grammy Awards red carpet (Getty Images for Absolut Lime)

Jon Rudnitsky from SNL came in from LA on Saturday night to celebrate the wrap of his new movie “Home Again” that he stars in with Reese Witherspoon. He ordered the Simply Grilled Miso Skirt Steak and Shay & Ivy’s specialty cocktail, the Garden Party.

Christina Milian with 10 Buck Brush Makeup Brushes at Illumination PR NYFW Celebrity Beauty Bar

Danielle Staub with Humble Deodorant at Illumination PR NYFW Celebrity Beauty Bar

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley at Illumination PR NYFW Celebrity Beauty Bar

Nicole Snooki Polizzi at Illumination PR NYFW Celebrity Beauty Bar

Santigold wearing the Absolut Lime #RefreshTheTalk clutch, a high-tech accessory designed to raise awareness for social causes on the red carpet (Getty Images for Absolut Lime)

Christian Siriano F/W17 After Party at The Blond with SVEDKA Vodka (Courtesy of Christian Siriano)

The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Week Party at Kola House with Kim Crawford Wines (Courtesy of The Daily Front Row)

HVN by Harley Viera-Newton SS17 Launch at Bergdorf Goodman with Ruffino Sparkling Wine (Courtesy of Matteo Prandoni/BFA)

Nintendo has the perfect gifts for you and your significant other to enjoy together this Valentine's Day such as the New Nintendo 3DS XL($199.99) and fun games like Pokémon Sun($39.99) and Pokémon Moon ($39.99) as well as Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World ($39.99). Purchase at Nintendo.com

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Céline Dion at The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Demi Lovato at The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Dierks Bentley (L) and Elle King at The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of music group Twenty One Pilots at The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Musicians Kirk Hammett (L) and Lady Gaga at The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lady Gaga and Lars Ulrich of music group Metallica attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Actor Lea Michele drinks Fiji Water at The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Jimi Westbrook at The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Solange Knowles at The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Tori Kelly at The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Katy Perry attends the Universal Music Group Grammy After Party in LA on Feb. 12, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Niall Horan attends the Universal Music Group Grammy After Party in LA on Feb. 12, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Russell Wilson & Ciara at the Warner Music Group Grammy After Party on Feb. 12, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ciara at the Warner Music Group Grammy After Party on Feb. 12, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kehlani at the Warner Music Group Grammy After Party on Feb. 12, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Russel Wilson at the Warner Music Group Grammy After Party on Feb. 12, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Rita Ora at the Warner Music Group Grammy After Party on Feb. 12, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Keke Palmer outside the GQ party held at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard on Feb. 12, 2017 (SplashNews)

Fifth Harmony outside the GQ party held at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard on Feb. 12, 2017 (SplashNews)

Diplo outside the GQ party held at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard on Feb. 12, 2017 (SplashNews)

Teyana Taylor outside the GQ party held at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard on Feb. 12, 2017 (SplashNews)

Bella Thorne outside the GQ party held at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard on Feb. 12, 2017 (SplashNews)

Big Sean outside the GQ party held at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard on Feb. 12, 2017 (SplashNews)

Halsey attends the Universal Music Group Grammy After Party in LA on Feb. 12, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Justin Bieber & Diplo party at a Grammys After Party on Feb. 12, 2017 (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Charlie XCX at the Warner Music Group Grammy After Party. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kat Graham arrives at Universal Music Group 2017 Grammy after party presented by American Airlines and Citi at the Ace Hotel on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/WireImage)

Rihanna (Courtesy of Instagram)

Nicole Williams at the Warner Music Group Grammy After Party on Feb. 12, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Marren Morris (Image Courtesy of Instagram

Ty Dolla Sign at the Warner Music Group Grammy After Party. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kehlani at the Warner Music Group Grammy After Party. (REX/Shutterstock)

Faith Hill (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Tyler Joseph at the Warner Music Group Grammy After Party. (REX/Shutterstock)

Jason Durelo (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jason Maoma (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen (Courtesy of Snapchat)

John Legend (Courtesy of Snapchat)