Hottest Celebrity Pics This Week Of May 22-28: Bella Hadid & More

Nicky Hayden (REX/Shutterstock)

The Arrangement star Josh Henderson, recording artist Jean Watts and Christina Milian were in great spirits as they attended Karma International's 9th Annual "Karma Masquerade" at Liaison Lounge in Hollywood, CA on Saturday night. The exclusive affair was not only presented and produced by Karma International, an exclusive, private membership organization dedicated to connecting exceptional & inspirational individuals both socially & professionally, but also simultaneously showcased Stephen Verona’s historical collection of art throughout the duration of the entertaining affair. Additionally, celebrities were transported to and from the party in style courtesy of SeventhWing LLC, a private dealer and broker for fine automobiles. The event was provided refreshments by Monster Energy and Ghost Water. (Courtesy of Michael Bezjian / WireImage)

Bella Hadid shows off her body in a sexy slit dress in Rome on May 23, 2017 (SplashNews)

Rihanna Attends Event At Parsons School on May 22, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum At Fashion For Relief, 70th Cannes Film Festival – May 21, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Josh Duhamel in the best spirits at Haute Living Celebrates Josh Duhamel exclusive dinner, presented By Westime with Hublot, at A.O.C., in Los Angeles, California

(Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Lana Del Rey at the KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta Sponsored by Volkswagen

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

Kristen Stewart attends the ‘120 Beats Per Minute’ premiere at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta Sponsored by Volkswagen

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

Tony Kanal of Dreamcar performs at the KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta Sponsored by Volkswagen (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

“Baywatch” premiere and after-party hosted by The Cinema Society and SVEDKA Vodka (Courtesy of Paul Bruinooge/PMC)

“Baywatch” premiere and after-party hosted by The Cinema Society and SVEDKA Vodka (Courtesy of Paul Bruinooge/PMC)

“Baywatch” premiere and after-party hosted by The Cinema Society and SVEDKA Vodka (Courtesy of Paul Bruinooge/PMC)

On Saturday, May 20th, Coney Art Walls celebrated their Opening Day for the 2017 with Coney Island Brewery and Sports Illustrated cover model, Hailey Clauson.

Musician Nick Hexum of 311 performs at KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta Sponsored by Volkswagen

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

A recent addition to the Upper East Side’s food scene, Donna Margherita is a cheerful retreat from the bustle of Second Avenue. This cozy 30-seat, bi-level restaurant is under the culinary direction of Chef Rosanna Di Michele who adds a robust dash of her own personality to every home-style Italian dish she makes on the restaurant’s seasonal menu.

Musicians Tom Dumont, Davey Havok, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young of Dreamcarat at KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta Sponsored by Volkswagen

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

Jamie Chung was spotted in an Express Ruffle Surplice Dress while running errands in NYC. (Michael Simon)

Diego Boneta attends The Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON food festival and enjoys a Don Julio 70 cocktail and plenty of eeeeeats.(Michael Simon)

Victoria Justice gears up for summer by adding Wyler's Light Pink Lemonade to her water while outside of Walgreens (Michael Simon)

Vanessa Lachey and son, Camden, have a fun day buying Power Rangers Ninja Steel toys and room décor at a Target in LA. (Michael Simon)

A little rain didn’t slow down Olivia Wilde from hitting the streets of New York City wearing a Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link necklace. (Michael Simon)

WWE alum Hottie Ariane Andrew spotted at The Gregory Hotel NYC looking fly on her way to press engagements for Beauty Con.

WWE superstar Alum Ariane Andrew and #RHONY royalty Aviva Drescher turned heads at Megu; beneath the iconic Dream Downtown for a fun filled girls night out.

Actress Erin Gavin, celeb trainer Charlene Ciardiello, playmate Rosie Tenison & Hollywood Producer Cindy Cowan took a well earned rest after shopping the Montana Ave Sidewalk Sale in Santa Monica. (Sponsored by Freebird Ride.

Photo: Sheryl Aronson)

Actress Emeraude Toubia launches P&G’s Orgullosa #WeAreOrgullosa initiative to challenge the misconceptions of Latina beauty, Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in New York. P&G brands Crest, Herbal Essences, Olay, Pantene, Secret and Venus sponsor the program. Visit Orgullosa.com for savings and tips on P&G beauty brands. Preview the campaign film. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for P&G Orgullosa)

Fashion Icons Donna Karan and Nicole Miller at HGU New York on Tuesday May 23, 2017 for Sag Harbor Cinema Fundraising Event in NYC.

Lea Michele attends the Billboard Music Awards Arrivals Las Vegas USA May 21, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Beckinsale attends the Billboard Music Awards Arrivals Las Vegas USA May 21, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Olivia Munn attends the Billboard Music Awards Arrivals Las Vegas USA May 21, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Rita Ora attends the Billboard Music Awards Arrivals Las Vegas USA May 21, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)